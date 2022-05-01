Sunny skies. High 74F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 2:45 am
Safford Rotary Invitational Track Meet
Safford Rotary Invitational Track Meet
April 23, 2022
Girls Results
100 Meter Dash
10 Kinley Johnson SJHS 14.05
Sarah Patterson SJHS 14.51
Addison Whiting RVHS 15.24
Olivia Biggs RVHS 16.67
200 Meter Dash
Sarah Patterson SJHS 31.49
Evelyn Andrus SJHS 32.22
Addison Whiting RVHS 34.09
Olivia Biggs RVHS 39.74
400 Meter Dash
1 Kayme Smith SJHS 1:02.35
Olivia Biggs RVHS 1:27.89
800 Meter Run
1 Brooke Smith SJHS 2:33.88
2 Jessica Madrid RVHS 2:36.88
1600 Meter Run
1 Aubrie Wilson SJHS 5:40.04
3200 Meter Run
1 Jessica Madrid RVHS 12:16.36
4X100 Meter Relay
3 RVHS 55.30
4X400 Meter Relay
1 SJHS 4:27.70
4 RVHS 4:43.64
4X800 Meter Relay
2 SJHS 10:59.26
High Jump
1 Aubrie Wilson SJHS 5-04
2 Mackenzie Merrill RVHS 5-01
10 Raquel Wilson SJHS 4-06
Long Jump
6 Kinley Crosby SJHS 14-09
Kayme Smith SJHS 14-00
Christine Reynolds RVHS 10-02.50
Triple Jump
6 Kinley Crosby SJHS 30-00.75
Pole Vault
1 Rian Cluff RVHS 9-03
2 Jessica Soderberg RVHS 8-09
4 Aubrie Wilson SJHS 7-09
5 Brooke Smith SJHS 7-03
8 Addison Whiting RVHS 6-09
Discus
6 Kandalyn Burk RVHS 95-09
Christine Reynolds RVHS 77-11
Maren Cox SJHS 65-07
Audrey Patterson SJHS 49-05
Javelin
5 Jaycee Willis SJHS 86-08
6 Kandalyn Burk RVHS 80-06
9 Lizzie Farmer SJHS 74-04
Maggie Wagner RVHS 56-08
Shot Put
3 Kandalyn Burk RVHS 30-11.75
4 Tynesia Little SJHS 29-06.75
8 Lizzie Farmer SJHS 28-00
9 Maren Cox SJHS 27-07
Audrey Patterson SJHS 25-01
Christine Reynolds RVHS 24-11.50
