Schedule

Boys basketball

Tuesday

Show Low at Blue Ridge; Snowflake at Holbrook; Ganado at Round Valley; St. Johns at Valley. All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Johns at Pinon, 6 p.m.; Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Grand Canyon at Mogollon, 5:30 p.m.; Valley at Round Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Alchesay at Hopi, 7:30 p.m.; Snowflake at Show Low, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Tuesday

Show Low at Blue Ridge; St. Johns at Valley; Snowflake at Holbrook; Ganado at Round Valley. All games start at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Johns at Pinon, 4:30 p.m.; Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Grand Canyon at Mogollon, 4 p.m.; Snowflake at Show Low, 6 p.m.; Valley at Round Valley, 6 p.m.; Alchesay at Hopi, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Mogollon and Round Valley at St. Johns, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.