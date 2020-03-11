PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Show Low Cougars had two wrestlers make it to championship matches and lead the mountain’s wrestling teams at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 3 Wrestling Championships at Findlay Toyota Center on Feb. 14-15.
Conner Schweigert, a senior, won the state championship at 126 pounds. He defeated Damian Hosokawa of Gilbert Mesquite by a 10-6 decision in the title bout to finish 32-3 on the season.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match, it is the state finals,” Schweigert said. “I was kind of nervous going into it but I just thought ‘it’s my last match might as well make it worth it.’”
Schweigert was second last year as a junior at the state finals.
His highlights this year was a second-place finish at Show Low’s Witt Duals, first at the Marana Mountain View tournament and second at Winslow’s Doc Wright tourney.
Show Low junior Cole Housley (32-9) finished as the runner-up at 106 pounds. He lost a 13-8 decision to Tempe Marcos de Niza’s Noah Perez in the title match.
Schweigert and Housley were the only area top-six finishers in the Division 3 finals.
Yuma, led by five podium finishers, including 220-pound champ Jayden Dobson, won the team title for the second time in the past three years with 111 points. The Criminals were the state runners-up in last year’s state tournament. Sahuarita, with four top-six finishers and a champion, was second with 91.5. Chino Valley posted four podium finishers and two champs to finish a close third for the second consecutive year with 90 points.
Show Low (56) was 13th among the 52 teams competing. Snowflake (10) was 37th and Blue Ridge (6) was 40th.
