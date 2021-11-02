Friday’s football scores

Alchesay 38, St. Johns 35

Payson 27, Blue Ridge 26

Round Valley 49, Winslow 19

Snowflake 19, Show Low 0

1A quarterfinals: No. 1 Mogollon 52, No. 8 El Capitan 8

Friday’s football games

1A semifinals: No. 4 Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated at No. 1 Mogollon

2A first round: No. 13 Alchesay at No. 4 Morenci; No. 11 St. Johns at No. 6 Camp Verde

3A first round: No. 9 Tucson Sabino at No. 8 Show Low; No. 12 Wickenburg at No. 5 Round Valley; No. 15 Monument Valley at No. 2 Snowflake

All games start at 7 p.m.

Volleyball state tournament

2A play-in: No. 19 St. Johns at No. 14 Scottsdale Prep; Tucson St. Augustine at No. 10 Round Valley

3A play-in: No. 18 Show Low at No. 15 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy; No. 23 Camp Verde at No. 10 Blue Ridge

1A first round: No. 13 Phoenix North Valley Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Mogollon, 11 a.m. Friday at Scottsdale Coronado High School

All games at 6 p.m. Tuesday unless noted

Boys soccer state quarterfinals

No. 5 Blue Ridge at No. 4 Tucson St. Augustine, 4 p.m. Tuesday

No. 7 Phoenix Madison Highland Prep at No. 2 Snowflake, 5 p.m. Tuesday

No. 6 Show Low at No. 3 Camp Verde, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Girls 2A Conference play-in games

No. 6 Blue Ridge at No. 3 Chino Valley, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 Show Low at No. 4 Snowflake, 7 p.m. Tuesday

