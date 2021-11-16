Football

State tournament

1A championship Saturday in Scottsdale: No. 1 Mogollon 58, No. 2 St. David 12

2A quarterfinals Friday: No. 3 Benson 48, No. 11 St. Johns 6

3A quarterfinals Friday: No. 2 Snowflake 44, No. 10 Thatcher 13; No. 4 Yuma Catholic 68, No. 5 Round Valley 13

Home teams in bold

This week’s games

3A semifinals: No. 2 Snowflake vs. No. 3 Chandler Valley Christian, 2 p.m. Saturday at Gilbert Campo Verde High School

Volleyball

State tournament

3A semifinals Friday in Mesa: No. 1 Snowflake 3, No. 5 ALA Gilbert North 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-23)

3A championship Saturday in Phoenix: No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian 3, No. 1 Snowflake 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21)

