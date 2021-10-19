Friday’s scores

Mogollon 66, Joseph City 6

Round Valley 51, Estrella Foothills 7

Show Low 61, Payson 6

Snowflake 55, Winslow 0

Round Valley at Blue Ridge, canceled

St. Johns at Many Farms, canceled

Hopi at Alchesay, canceled

Home teams in bold

Friday’s games

Red Mesa at Alchesay, 6 p.m.

Holbrook at St. Johns, 7 p.m.

Snowflake at Round Valley, 7 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7 p.m.

Class 1A state tournament

Mogollon has first-round bye

