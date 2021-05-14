Baseball
May 7
1A state first round
Joseph City 12, Mogollon 2
May 8
3A state first round
Odyssey Institute 10, Show Low 0 (5)
Tucson Sabino 18, Snowflake 0
2A state first round
Tombstone 14, St. Johns 6
Softball
May 7
1A state first round
Hayden 21, Mogollon 4
2A first round
Mohave River Valley 18, St. Johns 0 (5)
Round Valley 14, Pima 4 (6)
May 8
2A state quarterfinals
Round Valley 10, Horizon Honors 8
3A state first round
Winslow 8, Show Low 6
Snowflake 25, Blue Ridge 0 (5)
Tuesday
3A quarterfinals
Tucson Tanque Verde 5, Snowflake 1
Payson 7, Phoenix Northwest Christian 4
Tucson Sabino 9, Winslow 1
Schedule
2A state semifinals
No. 4 Round Valley vs. No. 1 Benson, 6 p.m. Friday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, Phoenix
2A state final
7:45 p.m. Saturday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, Phoenix
3A state semifinals
No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Payson, 8 p.m. Friday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, Phoenix
3A state final
11:30 a.m. Monday at Hillenbrand Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson
