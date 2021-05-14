Baseball

May 7

1A state first round

Joseph City 12, Mogollon 2

May 8

3A state first round

Odyssey Institute 10, Show Low 0 (5)

Tucson Sabino 18, Snowflake 0

2A state first round

Tombstone 14, St. Johns 6

Softball

May 7

1A state first round

Hayden 21, Mogollon 4

2A first round

Mohave River Valley 18, St. Johns 0 (5)

Round Valley 14, Pima 4 (6)

May 8

2A state quarterfinals

Round Valley 10, Horizon Honors 8

3A state first round

Winslow 8, Show Low 6

Snowflake 25, Blue Ridge 0 (5)

Tuesday

3A quarterfinals

Tucson Tanque Verde 5, Snowflake 1

Payson 7, Phoenix Northwest Christian 4

Tucson Sabino 9, Winslow 1

Schedule

2A state semifinals

No. 4 Round Valley vs. No. 1 Benson, 6 p.m. Friday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, Phoenix

2A state final

7:45 p.m. Saturday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, Phoenix

3A state semifinals

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Payson, 8 p.m. Friday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, Phoenix

3A state final

11:30 a.m. Monday at Hillenbrand Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson

