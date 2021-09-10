Last week’s scores
Alchesay 40, Sanders Valley 0
Mogollon 64, Superior 6
Round Valley 46
Morenci 7
St. Johns 60
Globe 7
Blue Ridge 28
Kingman 14
Show Low 63
Odyssey Institute 0
Snowflake 52
Ganado 0
Home teams in bold
This week’s games
Chinle at Alchesay, 6 p.m. Thursday
Round Valley at St. Johns, 7 p.m. Thursday
San Tan Charter at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday
Florence at Show Low, 7 p.m. Friday
Fountain Hills at Snowflake, 7 p.m. Friday
Mogollon at Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.