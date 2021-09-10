Last week’s scores

Alchesay 40, Sanders Valley 0

Mogollon 64, Superior 6

Round Valley 46

Morenci 7

St. Johns 60

Globe 7

Blue Ridge 28

Kingman 14

Show Low 63

Odyssey Institute 0

Snowflake 52

Ganado 0

Home teams in bold

This week’s games

Chinle at Alchesay, 6 p.m. Thursday

Round Valley at St. Johns, 7 p.m. Thursday

San Tan Charter at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday

Florence at Show Low, 7 p.m. Friday

Fountain Hills at Snowflake, 7 p.m. Friday

Mogollon at Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday

