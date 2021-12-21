Sorry, an error occurred.
Get headlines every Tuesday and Friday in your inbox. Sign up today.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 11:26 am
Girls basketball scores
With Christmas just around the corner, I look back at the past year.
Girls basketball scores
Home teams in bold
*-Neutral court
Dec. 16
Tuba City 47, Snowflake 27
St. Johns 49, Show Low 24
Alchesay 64, Blue Ridge 35
Payson 46, Mogollon 36
Dec. 17
St. Johns 64, Globe 18
Mogollon 52, Bagdad 22
Mogollon 62, Lincoln Prep 24
Snowflake 56, Phoenix Northwest Christian 32
Dec. 18
Mogollon 57, San Manuel 31
Rock Point 47, Mogollon 27
Blue Ridge 68, San Miguel 12
Girls schedule
Dec. 28
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Snowflake and Round Valley at Epic New Year’s Classic at Gilbert Higley High School
Dec. 28-30
Show Low at Coyotes Basketball Classic at Arizona Lutheran Academy
Boys basketball scores
Payson 74, Mogollon 56
Blue Ridge 55, Alchesay 38
Snowflake 73, Tuba City 53
*Salome 44, Round Valley 41
*Round Valley 46, Chino Valley 36
Phoenix NW Christian 54, Snowflake 41
Globe 58, St. Johns 28
Cibecue 67, San Simon 34
*Payson 49, Round Valley 32
*Chino Valley 43, Round Valley 37
*Round Valley 45, Ash Fork 28
Boys schedule
Timber Mesa White Mountain Classic at Blue Ridge. Show Low, St. Johns, Blue Ridge among teams
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.