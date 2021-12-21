Girls basketball scores

Home teams in bold

*-Neutral court

Dec. 16

Tuba City 47, Snowflake 27

St. Johns 49, Show Low 24

Alchesay 64, Blue Ridge 35

Payson 46, Mogollon 36

Dec. 17

St. Johns 64, Globe 18

Mogollon 52, Bagdad 22

Mogollon 62, Lincoln Prep 24

Snowflake 56, Phoenix Northwest Christian 32

Dec. 18

Mogollon 57, San Manuel 31

Rock Point 47, Mogollon 27

Blue Ridge 68, San Miguel 12

Girls schedule

Dec. 28

Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Snowflake and Round Valley at Epic New Year’s Classic at Gilbert Higley High School

Dec. 28-30

Show Low at Coyotes Basketball Classic at Arizona Lutheran Academy

Boys basketball scores

Dec. 16

Payson 74, Mogollon 56

Blue Ridge 55, Alchesay 38

Snowflake 73, Tuba City 53

Dec. 17

*Salome 44, Round Valley 41

*Round Valley 46, Chino Valley 36

Phoenix NW Christian 54, Snowflake 41

Globe 58, St. Johns 28

Cibecue 67, San Simon 34

Dec. 18

*Payson 49, Round Valley 32

*Chino Valley 43, Round Valley 37

*Round Valley 45, Ash Fork 28

Blue Ridge 68, San Miguel 12

Boys schedule

Dec. 28-30

Timber Mesa White Mountain Classic at Blue Ridge. Show Low, St. Johns, Blue Ridge among teams

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.