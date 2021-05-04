Baseball scores

April 28

Show Low 14, Joseph City 1

April 29

￼Mogollon 10, Mayer 7

St. Johns 14, Alchesay 0 (5)

April 30

Round Valley 14, Pima 4

Payson 7, Snowflake 6

Alchesay 8, Blue Ridge 7

May 1

Joseph City 4, Mogollon 1

Schedule

May 3

Arizona Lutheran at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m., play-in game. See azpreps365.com

May 4

Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.

Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.

Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.

Softball scores

April 28

Show Low 19, Joseph City 5 (5)

April 29

St. Johns 15, Alchesay 7

April 30

Blue Ridge 13, Alchesay 12

Snowflake 2, Payson 1 (10)

Round Valley 14, Pima 0 (5)

May 1

Joseph City 12, Mogollon 2 (5)

Schedule

May 4

Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.

Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.

Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.