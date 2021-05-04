Baseball scores
April 28
Show Low 14, Joseph City 1
April 29
￼Mogollon 10, Mayer 7
St. Johns 14, Alchesay 0 (5)
April 30
Round Valley 14, Pima 4
Payson 7, Snowflake 6
Alchesay 8, Blue Ridge 7
May 1
Joseph City 4, Mogollon 1
Schedule
May 3
Arizona Lutheran at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m., play-in game. See azpreps365.com
May 4
Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
Softball scores
April 28
Show Low 19, Joseph City 5 (5)
April 29
St. Johns 15, Alchesay 7
April 30
Blue Ridge 13, Alchesay 12
Snowflake 2, Payson 1 (10)
Round Valley 14, Pima 0 (5)
May 1
Joseph City 12, Mogollon 2 (5)
Schedule
May 4
Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
