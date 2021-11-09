Football

Friday’s state tournament scores

1A semifinals in Scottsdale: No. 1 Mogollon 77, No. 4 Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated Prep 6

2A first round: No. 11 St. Johns 28, No. 6 Camp Verde 0; No. 4 Morenci 1, No. 13 Alchesay 0, by forfeit

3A first round: No. 2 Snowflake 65, No. 15 Kayenta Monument Valley 7; No. 5 Round Valley 20, No. 12 Wickenburg 16; No. 9 Tucson Sabino 29, No. 8 Show Low 20

Home teams in bold

This week’s games

1A championship: No. 1 Mogollon vs. No. 2 St. David, 6 p.m. Saturday at Scottsdale Coronado High School

2A quarterfinals: No. 11 St. Johns at No. 3 Benson, 7 p.m. Friday

3A quarterfinals: No. 10 Thatcher at No. 2 Snowflake, 7 p.m. Friday; No. 5 Round Valley at No. 4 Yuma Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday

Volleyball

State tournament

1A first round Friday in Scottsdale: No. 4 Mogollon 3, No. 13 Phoenix North Valley Christian Academy

1A quarterfinals Friday in Scottsdale: Mogollon 3, No. 5 Fort Thomas 0

1A semifinals Saturday in Scottsdale: No. 1 Rock Point 3, Mogollon 0

2A first round Saturday in Glendale: No. 7 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep 3, No. 10 Round Valley 1

3A first round Saturday in Tempe: No. 1 Snowflake 3, No. 16 Queen Creek Ben Franklin 0

3A quarterfinals: Snowflake 3, No. 8 Phoenix Northwest Christian 1; No. 7 Gilbert Christian 3, No. 10 Blue Ridge 0

3A semifinals: No. 1 Snowflake vs. No. 5 ALA Gilbert North, 5 p.m. Friday at Mesa Skyline High School

3A championship: 1 p.m. Saturday at Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Boys soccer

2A state tournament semifinals

Nov. 4

No. 1 Chino Valley 0, No. 5 Blue Ridge 0, Chino Valley wins 3-2 on penalty kicks

No. 3 Camp Verde 3, No. 2 Snowflake 1

Girls soccer

2A state tournament semifinals

Nov. 4

No. 1 Flagstaff Northland Prep Academy 4, No. 4 Snowflake 0

No. 2 Chino Valley 3, No. 3 St. Johns 1

Home teams in bold

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.