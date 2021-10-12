Last week’s scoresBlue Ridge 28, Winslow 7

Mogollon 56, Williams 0

St. Johns 65, Sanders Valley 0

Snowflake 52, Payson 17

Round Valley 36, Show Low 32

Home teams in bold

This week’s gamesThursday

Hopi at Alchesay

St. Johns at Pinon

Friday

Round Valley at Blue Ridge

Payson at Show Low

Winslow at Snowflake

Mogollon at St. Joseph

St. Johns at Many Farms, canceled

All games start at 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.