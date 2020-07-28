LAKESIDE — Sports or academics?
Usually, students seem to have to pick one or the other when it comes to their high school career.
Kadan Brimhall, on the other hand — athlete, Eagle Scout, National Honor Society member, and more — seems to have found the secret to balancing both.
Between winning state with his soccer team this past season, being awarded the title 1A-3A Scholar Athlete recipient for Arizona in 2020, and being chosen as a Blue Ridge co-valedictorian for his graduating class, he has had a busy year.
Brimhall has been playing sports for as long as he can remember.
While his involvement began with encouragement from his family and friends, he took his passion for athletics and has — quite literally — run with it.
“Sports in general are a way for me to express myself,” he said. “I mean, in school you’re kind of just sitting there and you don’t have a bunch of things to do, but when you’re playing a sport, you get to do what you want. It’s you pushing yourself and making yourself better, not just for yourself but for your team.”
Brimhall’s sports career has included basketball, track, cross-country and soccer. His involvement in athletics has earned him multiple varsity letters and team captain positions, as well as the aforementioned 2A State Fall Soccer Championship last season.
Brimhall’s continued dedication was recognized on the state level when he was announced as a 1A-3A Scholar Athlete recipient for 2020 in May by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
As Denise London, family friend and Blue Ridge scholarships advisor, explained, “This award is presented to ... students whose academic accomplishments are a positive model to others, who posses high levels of integrity, and who the selection committee objectively determines has benefited from high school athletics.”
Hundreds are nominated for this honor, with only eight finalists being chosen.
Brimhall said modestly, “I was not expecting it whatsoever, because when they were going over everyone else’s achievements (in the AIA’s online awards presentation) I thought that mine were good, but it could have went to anyone because they were all great people who did great things in their time.”
Not only does Brimhall leave it all out on the field, but he also brings it to his academics.
Doing three to four sports each school year didn’t stop him from maintaining an unweighted 4.0 GPA or taking the full range of advanced placement and honors classes that Blue Ridge High School has to offer. His hard work led to him being named as one of Blue Ridge’s three co-valedictorians for the class of 2020.
“It was a huge deal,” he said. “I mean, for one, my family has been pushing me and helping me out when I needed anything, but it just shows that my hard work paid off ... I wouldn’t be able to be there if I hadn’t worked hard.” English was an especially difficult subject for him, and he feels proud about having conquered the subject that hindered him most during high school.
When asked about what his biggest accomplishment has been so far, Brimhall listed winning state in soccer this past season.
“It’s not only that I worked hard, but my whole team pushed for one goal and we finally made it in the end. Because of the people that I was with and how hard they worked just made me want to work harder. I feel like I’ve grown the most by doing soccer with my team,” Brimhall said.
Brimhall adds that his soccer team’s motto “Conquer from Within” helps carry him through: “(This motto) helped me out a lot. It means that you are the person who decides what you can do, and you just need to push through. You can’t let your nerves overrun you. You have to conquer those. It’s basically like you just gotta seize what you gotta do.”
Brimhall’s next adventure is to serve a two-year church mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Afterwards, he hopes to play Division 1 soccer and study pre-med to become a doctor.
