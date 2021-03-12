The year 2020 was a difficult year for the outdoor shooting sports.
The Second Knoll Target Range in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest was closed for approximately two months during the onset of the virus. When the federal government allowed the forests to reopen, the White Mountain Shooters Association Inc. had to develop a method of compliance with guidelines (fewer than 10 people on the property at one time, with social distancing) and provide the public with a clean and antiseptic shooting facility.
A procedure was developed whereby a range safety officer, stationed at the entry gate off the property, would keep track of the number of persons on the property, inclusive of the number of range safety officers.
With two RSOs on the shooting line only eight members of the public were allowed at one time on the property. As people left, range equipment would be wiped down with antiseptic before others could venture onto the range to shoot.
Shooters were limited to one hour on the firing line, unless there was no one waiting at the entrance. Most of the shooting clubs during this time moved their activities to the weekdays so as not to interfere with public access to the range on weekends.
The clubs conducted their events also within Forest Service guidelines. Several of the clubs temporarily went on hiatus as their membership consisted of weekday workers whose only time off was a weekend.
For approximately five months, the dedicated range safety officers and members of the various shooting clubs complied with the federal guidelines and the patience of the public was greatly appreciated.
Now that we have been permitted to reopen to the public and allowing more shooters on the property, we are still complying with recommended guidelines by reminding the public to social distance, and we have masks available for those who request one.
Most of the shooting clubs have returned to their original schedules at the range. A full comeback will occur when restrictions are eased further and we will be able to comfortably host major matches once more and development on the property can continue.
For now, it is great to be back with Mother Nature and enjoy the beauty of the entire facility.
The public is invited to attend the monthly board meetings held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Show Low Senior Center.
The Second Knoll Target Range is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Summer hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. begins on April 1.
The range is located on Forest Service Road 206, 4.5 miles east of the Show Low Airport on U.S. Highway 60.
For information about the various clubs and when they shoot at the range, visit www.wmsainc.org, or phone the club at 928-205-3609.
