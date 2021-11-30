Heeding coach Mike Brogan’s instructions to take the action to their opponents from the opening tipoff, the Show Low High School girls basketball team showed which Cougars were to prevail as they defeated the Chino Valley Cougars 60-23 Saturday night at home.
Show Low scored the first 16 points, Chino Valley did not score until there were only 16 seconds left in the first quarter. Six Show Low Cougars contributed to the 16-3 opening period score led by senior Tyann Wallentine with four points.
Though the second quarter was more competitive, Show Low remained in control throughout. Show Low’s aggressive defense led to four quick fouls in the opening minute, but sophomores Kenzie Brogan and Mickenzie Kulish both hit 3s to just one free throw for Chino Valley to increase the lead to 22-4 halfway through the quarter. After four more minutes of fairly even basketball, Show Low held a 31-11 halftime lead.
Show Low’s tight defense held Chino Valley to just four points while scoring 11 to make the score 42-15 after three quarters. Senior Kyra Brogan led the way for Show Low with four points.
The final quarter was further evidence of Show Low’s dominance with an 18-8 advantage. Nine of the 10 girls who played scored and contributed to the final score of 60-23.
Kenzie Brogan led in scoring with 15 points while Kyra Brogan and Kulish each added 10. Kenzie Brogan and Sadie Hall each had four rebounds while Kulish with four assists and Kyra Brogan and Nicole Roten with three each showed great teamwork in leading the way to the victory.
The highly regarded Show Low Cougars put their future opponents on notice that they are a team to be reckoned with this year. The Chino Valley Cougars would not disagree.
