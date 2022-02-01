In what easily could have been the most exciting game of the season, Show Low downed Snowflake 84-82 in double overtime Thursday.
In a game played at Blue Ridge, both teams took turns leading, but when all the dust settled, the Cougars prevailed.
The first quarter was a harbinger of things to come as the score was tied at 14 at the end of this first period. Scoring was spread around for both sides as Kyle de la Cruz had five points for the Cougars and Noah Baum had four for the Lobos.
Snowflake took charge in the second quarter centered around a six-point run in the middle of the period to take a 27-17 lead. Though the Cougars charged back, the Lobos matched everything thrown at them and held a 37-27 halftime lead.
Baum again led the Lobo attack with seven points while Cougar Cooke scored five for Show Low. Seven Lobos got in on the scoring barrage as Snowflake outscored the Cougars 23-13 for the quarter.
The Cougars stormed back in the third quarter outscoring the Lobos 26-15 to lead 53-52 going into the fourth quarter.
The largest lead for the Cougars was at 48-41 on a de la Cruz 3-pointer with a sharp assist by Nash Brewer. Preston Power asserted himself under the basket scoring 15 points in the period and the Cougars’ Andre Henderson controlled the boards and assisted on three of Power’s baskets.
Tyler Clare with five points led the Lobos while Braden Lewis scored four.
The fourth quarter was much like the first in that neither team ran away from the other. Baum scored seven for the Lobos with six of those coming off very long 3-point attempts.
Baum hit a free throw at the 35-second mark and then good defenses for both teams stopped all scoring. That free throw tied the score at 63 and led to an exciting first overtime period.
Those in the stands were debating whether an overtime period was three or five minutes long when the scoreboard flashed a 4:00 frame and the debate was over with no winners … and what a four minutes of basketball it was!
After a free throw by Power to give Show Low a 64-63 lead, Lewis hit a short jumper to put the Lobos back in the lead. Baum then stole the ball, hit an ensuing layup and was fouled.
His free throw gave the Lobos a 68-64 lead. After two de la Cruz free throws, Cooper DeWitt hit a basket and Snowflake had a 70-66 lead at the 2:10 mark.
That lead held for over a minute until the 59-second mark when Cooke hit two free throws to bring the score to 70-68 in favor of the Lobos.
De la Cruz hit a long three-pointer at the 38-second mark and the Cougars pulled back into the lead. Baum hit two free throws and DeWitt hit a short jumper and Snowflake held a 74-71 lead with 6.6 seconds to play.
As was the pattern for the Cougars all year, the ball went into Cooke and as he was bottled up by a double team on the sideline. His desperation 3-point shot at the buzzer went in and the score was once again tied at 74 heading into a second overtime period.
This second overtime period was like the whole game had been. The Cougars scored first on a Cooke layup with an assist by de la Cruz. Then after a Henderson rebound, Cooke scored on a baseline jumper, and the Cougars held a 78-74 lead.
Baum followed for the Lobos with a 3-pointer that was answered by a de la Cruz basket from an assist by Power and the score was now 80-77 in favor of the Cougars at the 1:44 mark.
Kaiden Brewer, who had been quiet for much of the evening, found a great time to get loud as he hit his first field goal, a very long 3-pointer to tie the game at 80 at the 1:25 time.
Cooke answered with a short jumper and de la Cruz hit two free throws, and with 30 seconds left, Show Low had an 84-80 lead.
Baum hit two free throws at the 22.3-second mark, and after the Cougars turned the ball over at the 12-second mark, the Lobos tried for another tie.
The shot failed and Henderson gathered in another rebound and was fouled with one second remaining. After the missed free throw, the Lobos could not get off another shot and Show Low had a very hard-fought victory.
The Lobos’ Baum led all scorers with 28 points, but Show Low’s Cooke was right behind with 27. De la Cruz, playing his best overall game of the season, scored 23 and Power with 18 aided the Cougar attack, while Lewis and DeWitt each had 12 points for the Lobos.
Henderson with 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists was instrumental all night in limiting the Lobos offense.
A highlight of the season came at the end of the first overtime. After Cooke hit the 3-pointer to tie the game for Show Low as time ran out, Baum of the Lobos went to Cooke with a big grin and congratulated him on the shot.
It was a great show of mutual respect as both young men clasped fists and demonstrated that sportsmanship and respect are still very much a part of today’s high school sports.
