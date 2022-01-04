One would think that winning four games in a tournament would be a positive thing, but coach Troy Cooke of Show Low would beg to differ.
“It really comes down to winning those two we lost” and that put the Cougars on the backside of the tournament bracket playing for ninth place in last week’s White Mountain Holiday Classic at Blue Ridge.
Though they won out and did secure the ninth-place slot, it was a disappointment for the Cougars and their coach. The Cougars now have a 15-3 record this season.
Show Low 79, Ganado 29
The opening day’s games were set up to seed the tournament bracket for the next two days, and the Cougars started strong against the Ganado Hornets.
Carlos Robles scored the first four points of the game within the first minute and the Cougars never looked back.
The Show Low team flexed its muscles as it ran out to a 26-3 first-quarter lead. For the game, Cougar Cooke scored 21 points and Riane De la Cruz tallied 11 to lead the Cougar attack. Seven different Cougars had assists in the first quarter as they played selfless basketball in support of their teammates.
Marana 72, Show Low 51
Three quarters of very competitive basketball got away from the Cougars in the fourth quarter against Marana, the eventual tournament champion.
The Cougars battled the Tigers evenly and with three minutes left in the third quarter. A basket by Nash Brewer off a steal had the larger 5A school ahead by just one point at 43-42. The Tigers scored a 3-pointer as time ran out in the quarter and held a 52-46 lead going into the final period.
The weather outside the gym had turned very cold as a storm moved into the White Mountains. Evidently, the Cougars felt the cold as they went on a seven-minute scoring drought.
By the time Cougar Cooke made two free throws with 1:07 left, Marana had wrapped up the win. Cooke and De la Cruz each scored 14 points to lead the Cougars.
Yuma Catholic 48, Show Low 40
The cold shooting for the Cougars continued Wednesday morning as they trailed Yuma Catholic 22-13 at halftime, the lowest scoring half of the season for Show Low.
The third quarter had the Cougars playing much better as they closed the score to 34-32 in favor of the Yuma school. After tying the score at 38 at the 5:20 mark in the fourth quarter, the Cougars again went on a scoring drought, going over four minutes without a point. Though their defense kept them close, the seven-point deficit was too much to overcome with only 40 seconds remaining when they did score.
Cooke with 16 points and Robles with 12 led the Cougars in scoring. Andre Henderson with five rebounds and Preston Power with three assists aided the cause.
Show Low 66, Sahuarita W. Grove 37
The Cougars were not happy after their two losses and the remaining opponents paid for it.
Walden Grove was first to feel the sting as Show Low took a 23-10 first-quarter lead and continued to score in its runaway victory.
Cooke with 19 points, Robles with 13 and Luke Morrow with 10 were scoring leaders for the Cougars. Henderson again led the rebounding with seven and Power added six as the Cougars dominated the Red Wolves on the boards. De la Cruz had a season high eight assists to spearhead the Cougar floor game.
Show Low 61, Morenci 33
The Morenci Wildcats were next to face the Cougars’ renewed energy as Show Low raced out to a 10-0 start and a 39-18 halftime lead. Seniors Cooke and Robles led the scoring attack with 16 and 14 points respectively.
The Cougars again dominated the boards, gaining many extra shots with their offensive rebounds. Robles once gathered in three straight offensive rebounds, getting one assist and two putbacks for six straight Cougar points.
Show Low 67, St. Johns 29
Another quick start for the determined Cougars put them ahead 44-13 after one half of basketball. Runs of nine points in the first quarter and 11 in the second sealed the Redskins’ fate in the game for ninth place.
Again, Cougar Cooke led the way with 19 points (10 in the first quarter) with Morrow and De la Cruz in support with 12 and 11 points respectively. Morrow and Dalton Cywinski came off the bench for strong games with three assists each to lead the Cougars.
Cougar Cooke was named to the Holiday Classic all-tournament Team. Winning four games in three days is a very good accomplishment, but the Cougars were looking for better overall results in the tournament.
