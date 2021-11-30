Show Low coach Troy Cooke was looking for a fast start against Chino Valley and son Cougar Cooke gave it to him.
Cougar hit two 3-pointers in the first 12 seconds and scored 11 of the team’s first 13 points before the game was even three minutes old. The Show Low Cougars never looked back as they eased their way to a 71-26 victory Saturday night in the season opener at home.
Using a variety of defenses and an advantage in athleticism, Show Low thwarted Chino Valley at every turn and rushed out to a 14-0 lead before Chino Valley finally scored halfway through the first quarter. The quarter ended with a 19-3 lead for Show Low, which was led by Cougar Cooke’s 11 points.
The second quarter was dominated even more by Show Low's balanced attack. Sophomore Preston Powers scored 10 points as a reserve, and the team as a whole scored 30 points.
Again, Chino Valley struggled with the Show Low defense scoring only four points and trailing at halftime 49-7.
Though Chino Valley played more competitively in the second half being outscored only 23-19, the contest had already been decided. Behind Cougar Crowe’s 26 points, the rebounding of Carlos Robles and Andre Henderson, and the leadership and passing of Riane Dela Cruz and Mark Drouillet, Show Low was in complete control. Powers with 13 points and Henderson with 11 also finished the game in double figures.
The Cougars demonstrated a stifling defense and hustled throughout the game, interrupting passing lanes and controlling the boards and often limiting Chino Valley to one shot which was usually contested. This win by the Show Low Cougars was a great start to the 2021-22 basketball season.
