It was like the worst of games and the best of games.
Show Low started hot at Holbrook on Jan. 31, but lost as the Roadrunners sped away with a 61-41 win.
Then in Winslow on Friday, the Cougars played sluggishly in the first half and then ran away from the Bulldogs with a 70-53 victory.
Holbrook 61, Show Low 41
Playing good team basketball to start the game, the Cougars hit seven baskets with six assists and one offensive board putback and Show Low had a 17-14 lead over the No. 5 ranked Roadrunners after one quarter.
Cougar Cooke with three baskets and three assists led the attack. Preston Power with two baskets and Andre Henderson with the other three assists were indicative of solid team play.
The Roadrunners hit six 3-pointers and forced four turnovers to outscore the Cougars 26-9 in the second quarter.
The Cougars hit on only four baskets and had one assist as the Roadrunners asserted themselves, especially on offense from long range.
Though the second half was more competitive, the Cougars were again outscored 21-15.
Cold shooting plagued Show Low over the last three quarters while Holbrook would have short runs of four or six points to slowly build their lead to an insurmountable one.
Cooke with 15 points and four assists and Power with 10 points and six rebounds led the Cougars.
Show Low 70, Winslow 53
The Cougars started slowly at Winslow and trailed 16-11 after one quarter.
The Cougars came alive a bit in the second quarter and gained the lead midway through the game 30-29.
Cooke scored 15 points in the first half and seemed to wake up his teammates with his nine points in the second quarter.
Power asserted himself in the third quarter scoring four inside baskets to go with two free throws leading the Cougars on a 26-10 run and placing the game in control of the Cougars.
Cooke answered every comeback attempt by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter by scoring 10 points to maintain the 17-point lead attained after the first three quarters.
Cooke’s 32 points for the game was a season high and he was aided by Power’s 16.
Henderson had 11 rebounds and six assists and sophomore Nash Brewer came off the bench to hand out four assists.
Cooke, Brewer and Henderson each had four steals to lead the defensive effort.
