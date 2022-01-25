The Show Low boys basketball team won its first game in the 3A East region and then lost a non-conference game to a 3A North school.
The Cougars went on the road to Payson and came home with a 70-67 victory Thursday. In a makeup game at Chinle in the 3A North region, Show Low lost a close encounter 72-66 Saturday.
Show Low 70, Payson 67
Trailing throughout much of the game, the Cougars took an early fourth quarter lead and held on to defeat the taller Longhorns for Show Low’s first win this season in the tough 3A East.
Payson double-teamed Cougar Cooke, Show Low’s top scorer, for much of the game holding Cooke to just eight points.
In order for the Cougars to win, others on the team would have to step up. Post players Preston Power and Andre Henderson did just that.
Power scored 17 points and Henderson chipped in with 10 in the second half as the Cougars scored 45 second half points to Payson’s 35.
For the game, Power had a season-high 29 points and Henderson 14 while both gathered in seven rebounds apiece.
Cooke, while being held in check at scoring, led the team with five assists. Mark Drouillet, in his first game back since early December because of illness, scored eight points and was a steady influence on the floor with his ball handling.
Chinle 72, Show Low 66
Again, Show Low trailed throughout much of the game as the Chinle Wildcats raced to a 15-8 first quarter lead and a 38-22 halftime lead.
The Cougars cut the lead to 10 at 49-39 after three quarters. With a stifling defense and 17 points combined by Cooke and Noah Brewer, the Cougars took the lead 66-63 with about one minute left in the game.
Chinle’s Trevor Benally hit two quick three-pointers and then the Wildcats closed out the game making three of four free throws to result in the final score.
Cooke with 28 points and Carlos Robles with 13 points and nine rebounds led the Cougar attack.
First half turnovers and cold shooting put the Cougars in a big hole, and much energy was used to dig their way out. In the end, it was their undoing and led to the 72-66 loss.
Nash Brewer.....not Noah.
