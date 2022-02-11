The Show Low boys basketball team opened their refurbished gym with two big 3A East wins against Winslow and Payson.
The Cougars raced out to an early lead Monday against Winslow and the Bulldogs could not recover.
The 76-45 win for the Cougars was a great start to a four-game week.
The start of Tuesday’s game against Payson was similar to the night before and Show Low coasted to a 56-31 victory.
Show Low 76, Winslow 45
Cougar Cooke scored 13 points in the first quarter and the Cougars got off to a 27-8 lead heading into the second period.
The Bulldogs closed to 10-5 but then Show Low outscored the visitors 17-3 to close out the quarter.
After a Winslow basket to start the second quarter, the Cougar defense took over. Preston Power scored on an offensive rebound and Kyle de la Cruz tallied two fastbreak baskets on steals and assists by Andre Henderson and Cooke.
That set the pattern for the first half as steals by Dalton Cywinski and Mark Drouillet and offensive rebounds by Power led to four more baskets.
The halftime score of 46-22 left Winslow gasping for air.
Though the second half was more competitive, Show Low outscored Winslow 30-23 to salt the victory away. Cooke with 21 points, de la Cruz with 15 and Power with 14 lead the scoring for the Cougars.
Show Low 56, Payson 31
Behind seven points by Cooke and five by de la Cruz, the Cougars took a 12-2 first quarter lead.
The Cougars scored the first nine points of the game before the Longhorns got their first, and only, basket of the first period.
The second quarter was much like the first with Cooke again scoring seven points and the Cougars taking a 26-8 halftime lead.
Power with two successive blocked shots and Henderson’s offensive rebounds helped the Cougars dominate under the boards.
Payson came out shooting well for the third quarter, but Show Low matched the Longhorns basket for basket and even increased its lead to 46-26 heading into the final period.
The Cougars worked on their four-corners game to work the clock during the final quarter and held off any rally Payson tried to mount.
The final score was 56-31 and Show Low had won the first two games of the four for the week. Cooke with 22 points and Power with 12 led the way for Show Low.
