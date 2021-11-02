SNOWFLAKE — Entering Friday’s game, Snowflake had beaten every team it had played in October by a margin of at least 35 points. Show Low came to disrupt that.
The Show Low defense harassed Snowflake’s quarterback, Caden Cantrell, resulting in multiple sacks.
Snowflake coach Kay Solomon spoke about the impressive Show Low defense. “I gotta give full credit to No. 32 (Cooper Ervein) at the linebacker position. He killed us all night, against the run, against the pass. He is a really good football player,” Solomon said.
The Lobos overcame the defensive pressure eventually getting a pass through to Eduardo Guevara for a touchdown.
Snowflake made a push to the end zone, making it all the way to the 1-yard line, but an impressive Show Low defense stopped the drive.
Fortunately for the Lobos, Snowflake has the luxury of a great kicker in Samuel Crockett. When the Lobos were in a bind, Crockett delivered with a pair of field goals. By halftime, the score stood at 12-0.
An effective running game for either team showed up only occasionally. Terrific defense kept both teams’ running backs limited for most of the game.
This led to deep throws and highlight-reel catches for both teams. Cantrell showed that even when scrambling he can pinpoint receivers and find them for large gains.
Both Guevara and Noah Baum were on the receiving end of 30-yard passes.
For the Cougars, Nash Brewer showed up big, getting huge yards on long passes. He went on a rampage in the second half.
As the Cougars neared a touchdown, it was the heroic defense of Snowflake’s Justin Ciminski that prevented Show Low from scoring.
Even when the game seemed out of reach, these young men gave fans something to cheer for. Show Low’s Andre Henderson snatched a Lobo pass out of the air and ran for a few yards before getting pulled to the ground.
To counter this, Snowflake’s Kaiden Brewer intercepted a Cougar pass to stop a potential touchdown.
In the final seconds, Show Low hadn’t given up. A huge pass-and-run to Jeremy Kishbaugh almost resulted in a score, but the 41-yard gain turned out to be the last play of the game. The final score ended 19-0.
Solomon saw the value in playing a tough team right before the playoffs. “They exposed some things that we need to do better — our offensive line, our running game and pass protection need to be better,” he said.
Both teams’ weaknesses were exposed. The key will be which teams will sharpen their game before Friday’s first-round playoff games, both of which are home games.
Snowflake is coming off a state championship year. When asked to compare his current team to his 2020 championship team, Solomon expressed how valuable Terren Green was. He followed by saying his current team is “just so deep in a lot of different ways. We have a lot of different threats offensively. Defensively, we are lights out.”
No. 8-seed Show Low will host No. 9 Tucson Sabino, while No. 2 Snowflake takes on No. 15 Monument Valley.
