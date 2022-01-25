Following a loss to Snowflake and cancellations of games with Holbrook and Winslow because of illness, the Show Low girls basketball team came back with a vengeance.
Winning two road games in a row over 3A foes was just what coach Mike Brogan prescribed for his young team.
The Cougars started the string with a 53-23 win over 3A East rival Payson on Thursday and then on Saturday handled 3A North Chinle 41-27 bringing their overall record to 17-6.
Show Low 53, Payson 23
Sophomores Mikenzie Kulish with 18 points and Kenzie Brogan with 11 rebounds led the Cougars to a dominating win over the Longhorns.
The 10th-ranked Cougars went into No. 20 Payson and made the Longhorns believers that maybe the Cougars might be a bit underrated.
With just one senior suiting up, the Cougars were unsure what was going to happen. All doubts were put aside as the Cougars out-rebounded the Longhorns 41-24 to control the game.
Twenty-two of those rebounds came off the offensive backboard giving the Cougars second and third shots much of the time, while eliminating Payson’s ability to sustain any kind of an attack.
Sophomore Grace Moore and senior Kyra Brogan gathered in seven and six boards apiece to support the Cougar attack. Kenzie Brogan added nine points and Kulish took six steals from the Longhorns, further limiting the Payson attack.
Kulish had no turnovers from her point guard position, an amazing achievement while leading the Cougars with five assists.
Show Low 41, Chinle 27
Next on the schedule were the 11th-ranked Chinle Wildcats.
The Cougars were looking for a closely fought battle as both teams are highly regarded in state polls. Again, the Cougars dominated on the boards 26-13 led by Kenzie Brogan’s six rebounds.
Sophomore Amberlyn Lindsey and junior Sadee Hall each scored nine points to lead a balanced Show Low attack.
Chinle stayed close early in the game as the Cougars’ tendency to turn the ball over stalled any large runs Show Low might have made.
The second half was a case of the Cougars pulling steadily ahead as Show Low seemed to settle down and limited the Wildcats to one shot on almost every possession.
