No. 16-seed Show Low rode into No. 1 Thatcher and stole the show Friday.
Steady play by seniors Kyra Brogan and Nicole Roten led the way, but the scoring of sophomores Mikenzie Kulish and Kenzie Brogan provided the punch in a 43-36 upset.
Thatcher started with a 3-0 lead while the Cougars worked to get used to the strange court. Then Sadee Hall hit a 3-pointer and Kyra Brogan fed a pass to Kulish and Show Low held a 5-3 lead.
The hometown Eagles weren’t the top seed in 3A for no reason and quickly took back the lead 7-5. Hall, with an assist from Kulish, tied the score and Kyra Brogan hit a bucket to retake the lead. After the Eagles tied the game at 9, Amberlynn Lindsey with four points and Kulish with another two took the game into their hands and the Cougars had a 16-12 first quarter lead.
Thatcher wasn’t cowed by and came out roaring in the second quarter. Kenzie Brogan’s six points were the only points for the Cougars in the period as the Eagles took a confident 26-22 halftime lead.
Coach Mike Brogan had harsh but encouraging words for his team, and the Cougars came out of the locker room ready for anything. Four different Cougars took turns scoring and the defense kicked it up a notch holding Thatcher to three points and took a 35-29 lead at the end of the quarter. Kulish started the comeback with a 3-pointer and Kenzie Brogan followed with a basket off a pass from Kyra Brogan.
After Kyra Brogan hit a free throw the Cougars had a 28-26 lead. The Eagles came back with three points to retake the lead, for the last time in the game. Kulish hit a bucket off a drive, Roten hit a long 3-point shot, and Kenzie Brogan scored as time ran out in the quarter and the Cougars led by six heading into the final period.
The Cougars kept the defensive pace up and denied Thatcher any second chances in the fourth quarter. The Eagles closed to a five-point deficit on a free throw but Kulish hit two 3-pointers in a row to open up an 11-point lead and the Eagles had a steep hill to climb.
The Eagles scored four to climb within seven, but a free throw by Kulish and two by Kenzie Brogan sealed the win.
Brogan’s words after the game were short, but there was excitement in his voice. “I’m super excited! This team really played well. I am very proud of them!” he said.
Kulish with 16 points and four assists and Kenzie Brogan with 12 points and six rebounds were aided by Kyra Brogan’s eight rebounds and five assists. Lindsey with three steals led the defensive effort. The Cougars only had eight turnovers in the game which was a great turnaround from the previous games the past few weeks.
The Cougars will play #8-seeded Bourgade Catholic at 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 21, at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. A win will pit them against the winner of the Chinle and Monument Valley contest. That game will be on Friday, February 25, at Veterans Memorial Center in Phoenix.Loss to Payson ends boys’ season
“It is difficult, at best, to beat a team three times in a season,” coach Troy Cooke said. “I don’t believe we overlooked them, but they out-rebounded us, especially under their basket.”
Wednesday’s game between host Show Low and Payson was the third time the teams had met this season and it was a good one.
Show Low raced out to an 8-2 lead in the first two minutes as Cougar Cooke showed why he was named 3A East Offensive Player of the Year as he scored all eight points. Payson then raced back and tied the score at 8 in the next minute of play behind four points from Dexter Waterman.
Show Low went on another 8-point run as four different players contributed. Preston Power hit a layup on a feed by Andre Henderson and then Henderson scored on a short shot. Riane dela Cruz hit two free throws and Carlos Robles took a pass from Cooke to make the score 16-8 in favor of the Cougars. After a basket by Anderson Hatch from an assist by Conner Hatch, Nash Brewer connected on a 3-pointer as Show Low led 19-10 after one quarter.
Easton Redford opened the second quarter for the Longhorns with a 3-pointer, but a basket by Brewer and a 3-pointer by Cooke around a basket by Jeremy Chavez gave the Cougars a 24-15 lead at the 3:30 mark. Again, Payson charged back behind seven straight points by Jack O’Grady to make the score 24-22. Brewer fed Cooke for a layup, but with 30 seconds in the first half, Waterman hit two free throws and the halftime score was 26-24 in favor of Show Low.
Whatever 3A East Region Coach of the Year Robert Mavis said at halftime worked as the third quarter belonged to Payson, though Show Low scored enough to stay within closing range. Baskets by Gary Bingham and O’Grady followed by a 3-pointer by the Cougars’ Cooke tied the game at 29.
Then Conner Hatch hit two 3-pointers from the corner and the Longhorns had their first substantial lead of the game at 35-29. Cooke answered with two free throws and a 3-pointer around a basket by Bingham, but then two baskets by the Longhorns’ Chavez and Payson had a 44-35 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
After Power hit a layup for the Cougars on an assist by Cooke, Bingham scored on a put back off an offensive rebound to put the Longhorn lead back to nine. Henderson with a free throw and Power with another basket put the third quarter score at 46-40 in Payson’s favor.
The Cougars were not about to lay over and give up the game. Robles drove to the basket for a floater for two points and Cooke hit a free throw and Show Low closed to 46-43. Conner Hatch and Cooke traded baskets before Anderson Hatch and Chavez scored to make the score 52-45 in favor of the Longhorns.
The Cougars again charged back as Cooke got a fast break basket after a steal and long assist by Mark Drouillet and Henderson scored on a put back and a layup on an assist by Robles. The Longhorns managed a free throw by Redford during that time and the score with 1:25 left in the game was 53-51 with Payson hanging on, but in the lead.
The Cougars got two more shots at taking the lead but the ball bounced back into Longhorn hands. Show Low had to foul to get the clock stopped, but Payson thwarted the attempt and Redford and Anderson Hatch hit on four of the five free throws making the final score 57-51. The loss ended the season for Show Low and Payson moved on to play No.3-seed Camp Verde on Saturday.
Cooke led all scorers with 23 points while Jeremy Chavez with 13 and Jack O’Grady with 12 led the Longhorn attack.
