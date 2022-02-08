The Show Low girls basketball team is looking forward to the upcoming four games in their refurbished gym during the last week before the Arizona state qualifying playoffs begin. On the road to highly regarded Holbrook and Winslow, the Cougars played close, but losing games. On January 31, Show Low was handed a 43-41 loss at #4 ranked Holbrook, and then on Friday, February 4, a 42-35 defeat at #5 ranked Winslow.
Holbrook 43 – Show Low 41
Holbrook broke out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes and the home crowd for the Roadrunners were in a frenzy, smelling a rout coming on. Cougar Coach Mike Brogan called a timeout at the 5:53 mark and calmed his team down. The Cougars reacted positively with what he said and started to play very good basketball. Senior Kyra Brogan hit two free throws and then Addison Kotterman hit a 3-pointer. After a layup by a Roadrunner, Mikenzie Kulish hit a long 3-ponter and Kotterman followed with a free throw and with 3:30 left in the first quarter, the game was tied and the Roadrunner crowd was quiet. The rest of the quarter was all Show Low as Sadee Hall with two, Kulish with another three, and Kyra Brogan with a layup on an assist by sister Kenzie and Show Low had a 16-9 first quarter lead.
The second quarter started like the first ended and the Cougars built the lead to 20-9 on two baskets by Kenzie Brogan. The Roadrunners weren’t roadkill yet and started their own comeback, getting five quick points before Grace Moore got into the act for the Cougars with a basket and Show Low held a 22-14 halftime lead.
Holbrook has been ranked in the top five 3A schools in Arizona all year and were not going to lay down and play dead. Slowly the Roadrunners climbed back into the game outscoring Show Low 13-9 and making the score at the end of three quarters 31-27 in favor of the Cougars. Hall asserted herself in the quarter scoring six points for the Cougars.
The fourth quarter was hard fought as both teams played good defense. With three minutes remaining in the game, Holbrook had come all the way back and regained the lead 36-35. Hall answered with a basket off an offensive rebound and the Cougars had the lead once again 37-36. The Roadrunners soared back with a basket and a free throw and with 1:35 left in the game had a 39-37 lead. At 1:22 Kotterman fed the ball to Hall and the game was tied at 39 apiece. Holbrook quickly scored a basket and two free throws for a 43-39 lead. Hall then hit a layup to take the game to a two-point difference. With 7.2 seconds left, Holbrook ran out the clock and a very exciting game ended 43-41 in favor of the Roadrunners. Hall with 16 points (14 in the second half) and Mikenzie Kulish with nine paced the Cougars for the game.
Winslow 42 – Show Low 35
The Show Low girls basketball team went into Winslow and slugged it out with the #5 ranked Bulldogs. The young Cougars held the Bulldogs down for three quarters and eventually opened up a 10-point lead; but turnovers, often a young team’s Achilles heel, became the Cougars’ downfall and Winslow roared back for a 42-35 victory.
Show Low opened with 7-4 first quarter and 18-16 halftime leads. Steady play and bsalanced scoring were keys to the Cougars’ early play. Turnovers were minimal in the first half and the Cougars showed they belonged on the floor with the highly regarded Winslow Bulldogs.
Coach Brogan’s Cougars came out roaring in the third quarter outscoring the Bulldogs 19-7 and taking a 33-23 lead into the fourth quarter. That is when disaster hit. Winslow’s pressing defense created turnover after turnover and took control of the game. Show Low’s domination on the boards died in the fourth quarter as Winslow was making most of their shots and limiting Show Low to very few shots because of the turnovers.
For the game Show Low had 20 turnovers to only three for Winslow. Evidence of what a team can do when the turnovers are so lopsided is demonstrated in this game by the statistic by which Winslow took 55 shots in the game compared to 38 for the Cougars. The difference in turnovers (17) was the same as the advantage in shots (17) that Winslow took. Show Low outrebounded Winslow 38-20, but most of those came in the first three quarters when Show Low enjoyed a 10-point lead.
Kyra Brogan led the Cougars with nine points, while balance was evident as four Cougars (Kenzie Brogan, Kulish, Hall and Amberlynn Lindsey) all had six. Kenzie Brogan with 11 rebounds led the Cougars in that category for the game.
