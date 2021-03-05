The Show Low High School girls varsity basketball team has shown steady improvement over the past few years, especially this season, and now the Cougars hope to receive a top eight seed in the 3A state tournament, and with it, the right to host a first-round playoff game on Tuesday, March 9.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 7 earlier this week, defeated visiting Payson, 57-28, on Tuesday, March 2, to finish the regular season with 11 wins and nine losses. The team finished 4-6 for fourth place in a tough 3A East region behind perennial powers Snowflake, Holbrook and Winslow.
Part of the credit for the success is the young team’s ability to be productive on both ends of the court.
"They have always played well defensively,” says head coach Mike Brogan, who took over as head coach three-and-a-half years ago. “We added offensive skills as we go.
“This is a really good group of girls. They play for each other and share the ball.”
Most of the team’s rotation of players have developed into reliable shooters thanks to improved passing skills. Most of the team is composed of freshmen and sophomores. The Cougars’ lone senior, Laura Ellsworth, leads the team in scoring at nearly 20 points an outing.
Five or six different girls led us in scoring in games this season,” Brogan said. “That speaks of our unselfishness.”
Laura has really developed into something special. She is a lot of our engine.”
Show Low could face Globe, ranked No. 10 on Tuesday, in the first round. The Cougars already beat the Tigers handily on Feb. 6. Gilbert Christian and Yuma Catholic were Nos. 8 and 9 in the rankings. Phoenix Bourgade Catholic came in at No. 11 on Tuesday. None of those teams should be able to unseat any of the top six this week. Page and Snowflake are the top two seeds and the favorites. Holbrook was ranked No. 3; Winslow was No. 6 on Tuesday.
Makeup games continued until Friday of this week and playoff pairings are not expected until Saturday.
“This will be the first time we get to host a first round,” Coach Brogan said. “We really like where we are at. They dropped the tournament from 24 to 16 teams. This is a really good thing it shows how hard they played.”
In addition to Ellsworth, team members are: Hanna Buckholz, Kinzee Brogan, Kyra Brogan, Sadee Hall, Gracie Kerr, Addison Kotterman, McKenzie Koulish, Amberlynn Lindsey, Grace Moore, Nicole Roten, Alex Swanson and Tyann Wallantine.
Robert Gruler is the team’s assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.