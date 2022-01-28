Putting together two monster runs, one in each half, the Show Low girls basketball team ran away from the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets to the tune of a 42-16 win Tuesday.
Host Blue Ridge scored on a free throw by Ramona Gregg and took its only lead 1-0 at the 5:48 mark in the first quarter. Then the deluge started and the Cougars scored 10 straight to lead 10-1 after the first quarter.
Show Low wasn’t done as the Cougars added to that run with seven more for a 17-point streak before the Yellowjackets would score again with 2:55 remaining in the first half.
Amberlyn Lindsey started things off with a 3-pointer and Kyra Brogan added one of her own for a 6-1 lead halfway through the first quarter. A free throw by Sadee Hall and a 3-pointer by Nicole Roten rounded out the first quarter score at 10-1.
The Cougars weren’t finished yet as Hall hit a basket and another free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play and Kyra Brogan scored two baskets within 30 seconds to bring the score to 17-1.
The Yellowjackets had been held scoreless for nearly 11 minutes before Leilani Hamblin broke the drought with two baskets and Aniya Paxson added another around the Cougars’ Mikenzie Kulish’s 3-pointer and Hall’s putback to make the halftime score 22-7 in favor of the Cougars.
The second half was much like the first as Charise Dazen scored a 3-pointer for Blue Ridge to bring the score to 22-10 and then Show Low went on another run, this one for 13 points. Addison Kotterman and Kyra Brogan each with four points led the barrage.
Hall with a 3-pointer and Kenzie Brogan with a putback rounded out the 13-point streak before Paxson hit a free throw for the Yellowjackets.
Hall with another putback for the Cougars and Gregg with a floater for the Yellowjackets rounded out the scoring for the third quarter giving Show Low a 37-13.
The fourth quarter was anticlimatic as the Cougars outscored the Yellowjackets 5-3.
Gregg accounted for all three points for Blue Ridge while Kulish scored four for the Cougars.
Kyra Brogan with 11 points and Sadee Hall with nine led the Cougars’ scoring while Kenzie Brogan had 12 rebounds.
Gregg scored six to lead the Yellowjackets’ attack while Paxson had four steals.
Show Low improved to 18-6 while Blue Ridge dropped to 8-12.
