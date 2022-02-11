No. 5-ranked Winslow came to Show Low on Monday and was determined that the Cougars were not going to present a scare as they had the previous Friday evening.
The visiting Bulldogs made runs of 13 and eight points in the first half and came away with a 53-36 victory Monday.
On Tuesday, Payson came into the Show Low gym ready to continue the onslaught and raced out to a 13-0 lead before the Cougars gathered themselves and methodically answered to win going away 40-29.
Winslow 53, Show Low 36
With the score 3-2 in favor of Winslow, the Cougars failed to score for over four minutes and the Bulldogs built a 16-2 lead. The Cougars then went on a nine-point run of their own over the last two minutes of the first quarter and climbed back to a 16-11 deficit going into the second quarter.
Kyra Brogan’s four points keyed the late surge. After a Nicole Roten 3-pointer brought the score to 18-14, the Bulldogs held the Cougars scoreless for over six minutes while scoring eight to take a 26-14 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 13 twice in the third quarter, and though Show Low matched the Bulldogs basket for basket, the Cougars still trailed by 12 heading into the final quarter, 36-24.
Winslow did not take the foot off the accelerator in the fourth quarter and stretched its lead to 18 with three minutes to play. The Cougars never gave up, but every basket they made was answered by Winslow and the final score was 53-36.
Balanced scoring by the Cougars was led by Roten with eight, with Kenzie Brogan chipping in with seven and Kyra Brogan and Mikenzie Kulish with six apiece.
Show Low 40, Payson 29
Coach Mike Brogan must have thought the nightmare from Monday night was continuing as Payson scored 13 straight points to start Tuesday night’s game.
Finally, with one minute left in the first quarter, Kulish hit a 3-pointer, and after a Payson turnover, Roten hit another on an assist by Kulish, and the Cougars had climbed back to a 13-6 deficit.
Show Low outscored the Longhorns 7-4 in the second quarter but still trailed heading into the second half 17-13.
Kenzie Brogan came alive in the second half and with five points in the third quarter and nine more in the fourth, keyed a comeback victory.
A 3-pointer by Roten tied the game, and then five straight points by Kenzie Brogan gave the Cougars their first lead. They would never give it up.
The Longhorns pulled within one at 25-24 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Kenzie Brogan and a steal and basket by Kulish put the Cougars up by six.
After a free throw by Payson, the Longhorns then fouled Kenzie Brogan and she promptly sank three free throws to expand the lead to eight.
After some back and forth by the teams, Kyra Brogan with a basket, Kenzie Brogan with her third 3-pointer of the half, and Sadee Hall with two free throws ran out the quarter for the final score of 40-29 and the Cougars had a sweet victory. Kenzie Brogan with 14 points and Roten with nine were the scoring leaders for the Cougars.
