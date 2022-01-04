The Show Low Cougars girls took the storm that hit the White Mountains with them to Phoenix, and using their power blew through the competition in the 16-team Coyotes Basketball Invitational last week.
They returned to the snow of the White Mountains with the first-place trophy by beating host Arizona Lutheran Academy 38-23 in the championship game.
The Cougars played the tournament short-handed, as only eight girls made the trip because of an injury, an illness or holiday travel plans. Even against the odds, the Cougars improved to 14 wins against three losses this season.
Show Low 83, Phoenix North Valley Christian 7
First up for the Cougars was a 76-point romp over North Valley Christian. Five Cougars scored in double figures led by Kenzie Brogan with 17 points. She was followed by Kyra Brogan with 16, Sadee Hall with 13, Mikenzie Kulish with 11 and Grace Moore with 10.
Kulish had 11 steals and seven assists in the game falling just short of a rare triple-double. Hall and Moore each had five rebounds to lead the Cougars in that phase of the game. Amberlyn Lindsay with nine, Addison Kotterman with five, and Bella Kerr with two points contributed so that all eight girls who made the trip scored in this first game of the tournament.
Show Low 45, Mesa Eastmark 28
The storm continued as the Cougars downed Eastmark in the quarterfinal round. The key difference in the game was in rebounding with a 28-17 edge, steals (13-3), and the number of shots (51-35) as the Cougars consistently pulled further ahead as the game progressed.
As she did in all four tournament games, sophomore Kenzie Brogan led the way in scoring with 13 points. Kulish scored 11 points to go with a game high three steals. Kotterman with nine rebounds and Kyra Brogan with five assists led the way for the Cougars in those areas.
Show Low 41, Avondale Agua Fria 15
The White Mountain blizzard raged on in the semifinals as the Cougars blew past the Owls.
Again, domination in rebounding (25-14) and steals (15-0) were keys to the win. The game was only as close as it was at the beginning because of Cougar turnovers, of which they committed 17.
Kenzie Brogan was the only Cougar to score in double figures with 14 points, while Kyra Brogan and Mikenzie Kulish each had nine. Kyra Brogan with four steals and Kulish with four assists led the floor attack. Kenzie Brogan gathered in eight rebounds while Grace Moore brought down six offensive rebounds keeping the Cougars on the attack throughout the game.
Show Low 38, Arizona Lutheran Academy 23
Show Low showed no mercy to the tournament host as it turned a close game into another convincing victory. Cutting down on turnovers was the message by coach Michael Brogan, and the Cougars responded with a tournament low of four. Edges for the Cougars in shots (44-25) and rebounds (25-12) led the way to the championship victory.
Kenzie Brogan led the team with 17 points as she hit on 5 of 8 3-point shots. Sadee Hall with 10 rebounds dominated the boards and often held the host Coyotes to only one shot per possession. Kyra Brogan with three steals and Kulish and Hall each had two assists to lead the Cougars’ floor play.
Brogan stated that he was “really proud of how the girls played.” They played “really well defensively the whole tournament and got contributions from all the girls. It was a great team experience.”
Senior Kyra Brogan and sophomores Kenzie Brogan and Mikenzie Kulish were named to the all-tournament team.
