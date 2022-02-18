Riding the hot hand of Kenzie Brogan, the Show Low girls basketball team won its first-round game in the state tournament 49-31 over Wickenburg on Tuesday.
Playing on her home court, Brogan scored all 14 points for the Cougars as they streaked to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter before the Wranglers answered with four points in the last minute to make the score 14-9.
What was billed as a prospective close game between 16th-seeded Show Low and 17th-seeded Wickenburg, turned into the Kenzie Brogan show.
Brogan hit three 3-pointers, two regular baskets and a free throw to leave the visiting Wranglers shaking their heads in amazement.
The second quarter began with neither team able to score for over five minutes before the Cougars’ Nicole Roten hit a 3-pointer on an cross-court assist from Mikenzie Kulish.
After a basket by the Wranglers, the Cougars went back to work and scored eight points in the last minute of play in the first half.
Another 3-pointer by Brogan gave her 17 for the first half, a putback on by Sadee Hall and another 3-pointer by Roten gave the Cougars a 25-11 halftime lead.
Wickenburg tried to isolate its best players and take on the Cougars one-on-one, but the defensive play of Kyra Brogan, Amberlynn Lindsay and Kulish was up to the task and the Wranglers quite often came away with nothing.
Overall, the Cougars man-to-man defense was dominant most of the evening.
Both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter, and the Wranglers were unable to make up any ground.
Midway through the quarter, Wickenburg closed to 11 points, but Grace Moore hit a putback and Kenzie Brogan hit two short shots on assists from Addison Kotterman and Roten to offset a Wrangler 3-pointer, and with two minutes left, the lead was still at 14 points for the Cougars.
After Wickenburg cut the lead to 12, Kyra Brogan finished the scoring for the quarter with a putback and the score was 38-24 heading into the last period.
Lindsay started the scoring in the fourth with a drive and short jumper. The Wranglers then scored seven straight points to cut the score to 40-31 with 1:15 left on the clock.
The gambling defense by Wickenburg trying to make steals led to the final nine points for the Cougars to complete the evening with the victory.
“Our girls really played well. It was a complete game for us,” coach Mike Brogan said excitedly.
“Kenzie carried us in the first half and our defense was outstanding all night. All eight girls had positive contributions tonight.”
Kenzie Brogan with 26 points and Roten with 11 led the Cougar attack.
Sadee Hall, as she has done for most of the year, again was the workhorse under the boards with 10 rebounds.
The Cougars had 14 assists on 20 field goals led by Kulish with six and Kyra Brogan with four.
Show Low will travel to top-seeded Thatcher for a second-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Cougars will be looking to avenge the 41-32 loss they were handed in January by the highly regarded Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.