There will be three days of men’s softball competition on Saturday through Monday, Sept. 5-7 at Show Low City Park Senior and Ponderosa fields.
The Show Low’s Men’s Labor Day Softball Tournament, traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend and postponed this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, will feature games all day with stating times as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m. Games are six innings or a 45-minute time limit.
Awards will be given to first and second place in each division.
Registration is limited to the first 20 teams, and the cost is $300 per team.
For more information or to register go to: showlowaz.gov and select Parks & Recreation
