The Show Low boys basketball team lost to Snowflake in their 3A East opener on Jan. 12 after winning 3 of their last 5 — including a split to Ganado and Marana at the Timber Mesa White Mountain Classic. The Cougars are 15-6 and are set to travel to Payson Jan. 20 (after presstime).
Snowflake 54 – Show Low 46
Turnovers and poor free throw shooting were the culprits in the Show Low boys basketball team’s loss to the Snowflake Lobos last Wednesday evening. Scoring only four points in the first quarter, the Cougars, behind 12 points by Cougar Cooke, surged into a 22-21 halftime lead over the Lobos.
A third quarter that featured only eight points by the Cougars and many turnovers gave Snowflake the lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Again, the Cougars surged back in the fourth quarter as in the second, and again led by Cougar Cooke’s nine points and Kyle dela Cruz’s six, but the turnovers kept the Cougars from mounting any sustained attack. For the game, the Cougars had 26 turnovers and shot only 55% from the free throw line. The Lobos fouled often, and the Cougars shot free throws often, but hit on only 16 of 29 to lose the game by only eight points. Untimely turnovers and missed free throws led to the team’s first 3A loss of the season.
Cougar Cooke with 24 points and Andre Henderson with six rebounds led the way for the Cougars.
