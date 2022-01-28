The Show Low boys basketball team held Blue Ridge scoreless for three minutes in the second quarter while going on a game-deciding 12-point in a 71-59 victory Tuesday.
After an evenly contested first quarter, the visiting Cougars held a 19-14 lead. Cougar Cooke with seven points and Carlos Robles and Preston Power with four each led a balanced Cougar attack.
Logan Joe with six points and Jason Bonito with four answered for the Yellowjackets.
Then the second-quarter barrage by the Cougars occurred and the Yellowjackets played catch-up for the rest of the game.
After Nate Padilla scored four points to open the quarter for Blue Ridge, bringing the score to 24-18, the Cougars started their run. The balanced attack for Show Low demonstrated the team’s strength as Power, Cooke, Kyle de la Cruz, Noah Brewer and Andre Henderson all contributed to the Cougars’ 12-point run.
Cooke, with eight second-quarter points, was the leader for the Cougars. The halftime score of 41-20 in favor of Show Low sealed the Yellowjackets’ fate.
Though Blue Ridge outscored Show Low 39-30 in the second half, the Yellowjackets were never able to get closer than 11 points down the stretch. For every four-to-six-point run by the Yellowjackets, the Cougars would answer to take the lead back to a more comfortable margin.
Nate Padilla led the second-half comeback for Blue Ridge with 17 points, but Henderson and Power each scored six in the fourth quarter to squelch any Blue Ridge’s surge.
Padilla led all scorers with 21 points while Cooke scored 20 for the Cougars. Power had 14 points, Mark Drouillet 10, Robles nine, and Henderson eight points for Show Low.
Joe had 14 points for the Yellowjackets while Jason Bonito and Jarren Burnette each scored eight.
Henderson with nine rebounds, Power with eight and Robles with six led the Cougars in their domination on the boards.
Padilla and Joe each had six rebounds while Carson Rex had four blocks to aid the Yellowjackets’ attack.
