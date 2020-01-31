The Snowflake wrestling team was 12th overall and Show Low was 16th in the team scoring at the annual Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational in Wilson Dome on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25.
The 20-team field featured several premier programs. Five of the teams compete in Divisions 1 and 2, while the Lobos and Cougars and eight others compete in Division 3. Five Division 4 teams rounded out the field.
Div. 2 power Marana Mountain View won with 625 points. Another D2 school, Gilbert Williams Field, was a distant second with 438 and D1’s Mesa Red Mountain third with 406. Mountain View produced seven champions.
Snowflake had two top-six finishers: Dallin Lewis, who was fourth at 160 pounds, and 285-pounder Carter Solomon, who was sixth.
Show Low was led by Rex McKrill, who was third at 152 pounds. Cole Housley took fourth at 106. The Cougars had two fifth-place finishers — Tanner Fellows at 120 and Andy Wilhelm at 132.
McKrill defeated Hans Heidenreich of American Leadership Academy - Gilbert in a close, 6-5 decision for third place at 152.
Housley lost a 9-6 decision to Daniel Guanajuato of Santa Cruz in the third-place match at 106.
Wilhelm pinned Gilbert Highland’s Garin Fullmer and Fellows defeated Yuma’s Mario Bugarin for fifth at 132 and 120.
In the Lobos’ final-round matches, Mountain View’s Bryson Young defeated Lewis in a 3-0 decision for third place, and in the heavyweight division, Carson Foster of Red Mountain pinned Solomon for fifth.
D4’s Eloy Santa Cruz was fourth in the team scoring and Yuma of D3 was fourth in the team scoring.
Payson led the area’s D3, Section 4 teams by finishing 10th with 249 points.
Mountain View has finished first or second in the D2 state tournament three times in the last six years, winning it all in 2017 and finishing second in 2014 and last season.
The field also included Yuma, which has finished first or second in the D3 state tournament the past three seasons, winning the championship in 2018.
Yuma 220-pounder Jayden Dobson won the Tim Van Horn Award, which goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the quality of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all the challenges and represent the values Tim passed on to everyone he came in contact with. Van Horn died in an auto accident in 1988.
Eloy Santa Cruz’s Hunter Ogle (162) was voted the boys tournament’s outstanding wrestler and Red Mountain’s Darwin DeWitt (112) the girls outstanding wrestler.
The 20-team field included two Division 1 schools, three from Div. 2, 10 from D3 and five from D4.
Yuma won the Tim Van Horn team title last year, with Red Mountain placing second and Williams Field third.
The girls section tournament is Saturday in Winslow where Perez will look to qualify for the state tournament.
The boys Division 3 Section 4 tournament is Feb. 8 in Payson. The top four at each weight advance to the state tournament.
Tim Van Horne
Memorial Invitational
Wrestling Tournament
At Payson High, Jan. 24-25
Team scores — 1. Marana Mountain View 625, 2. Gilbert Williams Field 438, 3. Mesa Red Mountain 406, 4. Eloy Santa Cruz 381, 5. Yuma 350, 6. Gilbert Highland 336, 7. San Tan Valley Combs 335, 8. Flagstaff Coconino 300, 9. Globe 296, Payson 249,
11. Gilbert Mesquite 248, 12. Snowflake 210, 13. Tempe 191, 14. Tempe McClintock 184, 15. Glendale Deer Valley 180, 16. Show Low 172, 17. Tempe Marcos de Niza 113, 18. Holbrook 109, 19. Gilbert Amer. Leadership Acad. 84, 20. Fountain Hills 50.
