Both the Show Low girls and boys basketball teams are in the Arizona state tournaments with wins over Blue Ridge on Friday, Feb. 11.

The girls beat the Yellowjackets 39-17 and the boys won their game 62-51.

Both wins followed Thursday night losses to Holbrook. The Lady Cougars fell 38-30 while the boys lost 46-29.

The boys game felt especially costly as the two teams were playing for undisputed second place in the 3A East Region.

Girls

Holbrook 38, Show Low 30

On Thursday, Show Low went punch for punch with the highly regarded Roadrunners and led after three quarters 24-23.

In a turnover-filled game, Holbrook calmed down in the fourth quarter and pulled away for the win.

Mikenzie Kulish and Sadee Hall each scored nine points to lead the Cougar attack.

Boys

Holbrook 46, Show Low 29

After an evenly played first quarter, the bottom fell out for the Cougars in the second period and they trailed 22-13 at halftime.

Holbrook’s aggressive defense was the major difference Thursday as the Roadrunners pulled away for the victory. Preston Power with 11 points was the only Cougar scoring in double figures.

Girls

Show Low 39, Blue Ridge 17

On Friday, with a berth in the state tournament at stake, Show Low was not to be denied.

Behind Kulish’s nine first half points, the Cougars took a 17-5 halftime lead.

Seniors Kyra Brogan and Nicole Roten, playing on Senior Night, helped scorch Blue Ridge with early baskets leading the Cougars to a 35-10 lead after three quarters and to the eventual victory.

Kulish with 12 points led the Cougar scoring attack.

Boys

Show Low 62, Blue Ridge 51

Show Low pretty much knew it would be in the Arizona playoffs, but a win was needed to secure a first-round home game.

Blue Ridge did not make it easy for the Cougars as the first three quarter scores of 15-11, 25-21, and 39-35, all in favor of Show Low, attested.

On Senior Night at the Show Low gym, this group of nine seniors was just not going to be denied.

Andre Henderson with eight first quarter points was not shaken by the taller Yellowjackets.

Kyle de la Cruz and Cougar Cooke each scored eight second half points to salt away the victory.

When Blue Ridge took the lead midway through the third quarter, Carlos Robles hit an old fashioned 3-point play to put the Cougars back ahead and they never trailed in the game again.

Cooke and de la Cruz led the Cougar scoring with 14 apiece while Henderson chipped in with 10 points.

