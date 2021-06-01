Anna Berger

Snowflake’s Anna Berger releases a pitch during a win against Northwest Christian in the first round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 3A softball playoffs on April 27, 2019, at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.

 Andy Staten/The Independent (2019)

The Class 1A-3A all-star softball game will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Show Low High School.

The game will feature players from north and south schools.

Players from 3A East schools include:

• Karli Haws, Round Valley

• Maddison Mariscal, Round Valley

• Addie Clark, Show Low

• Corinne Collins, Show Low

• Audrey King, Show Low

• Starrlynn Zezzie, Winslow

• Anna Berger, Snowflake

• Dayle Reed, Blue Ridge

• Michelle Basinger, Blue Ridge

Megan Lymer of Winslow will coach the north team.

