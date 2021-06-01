The Class 1A-3A all-star softball game will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Show Low High School.
The game will feature players from north and south schools.
Players from 3A East schools include:
• Karli Haws, Round Valley
• Maddison Mariscal, Round Valley
• Addie Clark, Show Low
• Corinne Collins, Show Low
• Audrey King, Show Low
• Starrlynn Zezzie, Winslow
• Anna Berger, Snowflake
• Dayle Reed, Blue Ridge
• Michelle Basinger, Blue Ridge
Megan Lymer of Winslow will coach the north team.
