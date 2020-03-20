CHANDLER — The Show Low boys track and field team finished fifth in the team standings and the Cougar girls were eighth overall among 25 schools competing at the Third Annual Rotary Meet at Hamilton HS on Feb. 29.
Mesa Skyline won the boys title over Surprise Shadow Ridge 120-95-111.96 in the team scoring. Both are Division 1 schools.
The Campo Verde girls, of Div. 2, took first and Skyline was second in the girls meet.
Both Show Low boys and girls were strong in the shot put and discus.
Cougar senior Sydney Amos won the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 8 1/2 inches and she was fourth in the discus with a throw of 97-2. Senior Ashlynn Buschschulte was sixth in the event at 90-3.
The Show Low boys were led by senior Zachary Maxwell, who put the shot 48 feet, 7 inches to finish second.
In the discus, the Cougars posted four top six finishers, including second through fourth place finishers, respectively: Zachary Maxwell (139-10, a school record), senior Anthony Avila (134-7) and sophomore Quinton Maxwell (124-8), and sixth place finisher Nathan Jones (116-0), a junior.
Show Low’s 4x800 meter relay team, composed of Beau Williams, Reichen Cooke, Layne Perkins and Jacob Webb, was second with a time of nine minutes and 28-hundredths of a second. The same foursome, in the order of Williams, Cooke, Perkins and Webb, ran the 4x400 relay and took third with a time of 3:42.08 seconds. In the 1200-400-800-1600 distance medley relay, the Cougar four, in the order of Webb, Cooke, Williams and Perkins took fifth with a 12:01.91.
Webb, a junior, was sixth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.35.
Also for the Show Low boys, junior Talon Lester was third in the high jump with a distance of 20 feet, 2 inches and senior Colton McGinnis was fifth in the event with a 19-8. Senior Keegan Clark was sixth in the javelin with a distance of 134 feet, 2 inches.
Also scoring points for the Show Low girls, the 4x400 girls relay team of Cody Lynn Watson, Mary Layden, Riann Cluff and Emma Lewis took third with a time of 4:39.79. The team of Gracie Williams, Star Florez, Mary Layden and Emily Cooper were seventh in the 4x800 with a time of 12:13.08.
