On a night when not one match went the six-minute distance and the final score was 42-42, the Show Low Cougars won the Jan. 19 match with Payson on a decision based on criteria.
The host Cougars won six matches by pins while Payson won just two falls and one by disqualification. The Cougars received one win by forfeit while the Longhorns gained 24 points by the four forfeits to a Show Low team riddled by illness. Those six pins for Show Low to the two by Payson was the deciding criterion handing the win to the Cougars.
Max Freund, Caleb Cisneros, Dillon Haskins and Reggie Howe won by falls added to Zemira Wilhelm’s forfeit win and Show Low had a 30-0 lead. After Christian Mills was pinned, Blaine Zimmer and Jared Norton pinned their opponents and Show Low had a 42-6 lead.
Show Low then gave up four forfeits to make the score 42-30 going into the final two matches. Arius Carlyon lost to one of the best 215-pound wrestlers in the area by a fall. The final match at heavyweight was a good one. Freshman P. J. Brown took a 4-2 lead but kept being called for penalties as he tried to control the match and was behind 5-4 after one period. Again, penalties were Brown’s downfall in the second period and upon his fourth penalty, the Payson wrestler was awarded the match bringing the final team scores to 42-42.
Show Low coach Scott Robinson was elated with the wrestling of his freshmen at the lower weights and gave the accolades to those young men and their wins by fall. “If they hadn’t gotten those pins, we would have lost this match!”
