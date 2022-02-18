The Sectional Wrestling Tournament gave the short-handed Show Low Cougars a chance to showcase their talent in something besides dual matches, and they shone on the big stage at San Tan Valley Poston Butte on Feb. 12.
Coach Scott Robinson said that this tournament was a delight to coach as “every wrestler gave everything they had. The team’s determination was outstanding.”
The evidence of that is in the team scores.
The Cougars scored 101 team points and placed fourth out of the 12 teams represented.
Gilbert American Leadership Academy won going away with 250 team points. Local powerhouse Snowflake was second with 165 points, edging host Poston Butte in third with 163½.
Three Show Low wrestlers won Sectional championships:
• Zemira Wilhelm (39-5) at 113 pounds
• Caleb Cisneros (35-18) at 120
• Andy Wilhelm (19-4) at 144
Other state qualifiers were PJ Brown (24-22) in third place at 285 pounds and Max Freund (23-14) in fourth place at 106.
Joining them at the state tournament will be Haley Heath, who qualified last week for the girls state tournament by placing second at Sectionals.
Other Show Low wrestlers in the sectionals and their season records were:
• Reggie Howe (11-14)
• Christian Mills (20-23)
• Dillon Hoskins (16-17)
• Justin Norton (21-16)
• Arius Carlyon (12-27)
The state tournament began on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The first two championship and consolation rounds were held that evening. Winners will move on to the championship or consolation quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday, Feb. 18.
