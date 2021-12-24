The Show Low High School wrestling squad has been busy competing in dual matches and tournaments during the early part of the season.
This busy time for the Cougars will greatly help them in their conditioning as they prepare for the tournaments that will qualify them for the state championship tournament in the spring.
In the latest matches, duals against Mogollon and Blue Ridge, the Cougars won one and lost one, but showed tremendous growth over the first week of competition.
Mogollon, fresh off a team victory at the Show Low Invitational, beat the Cougars 45-33. Wins by Cougars Caleb Cisneros, Reggie Howe and Logan Hanchett plus forfeit wins by Max Freund, Zemira Wilhelm, Andy Wilhelm and P. J. Brown made the score much closer than was expected.
That match was followed by a 58-24 victory over the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets. Wins by Zemira Wilhelm, Cisneros, Howe, Christian Mills, Hanchett, Andy Wilhelm, Justin Norton and Brown, plus forfeit wins by Freund and Sedona Rodriguez led to the convincing win by the Cougars.
Coach Scott Robinson could not conceal his excitement about the improvement of his young squad. These were, by far, the team’s best matches of the season and the coach was pleased with the exceptional performances of the Cougars.
For the season, Zemira Wilhelm with a 13-0 record and a first-place win in the Show Low tournament leads the Cougars with Andy Wilhelm close behind with an 11-3 record.
Last weekend the Cougars traveled to St. George, Utah, to compete in the Desert Storm Wrestling Tournament.
The Cougars finished 12th out of 27 teams from Arizona, Utah and Nevada.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Zemira Wilhelm with a second-place finish while scoring 26 team points. The loss in the championship match was his first of the season against 15 wins.
Logan Hanchett also placed in the meet finishing sixth, scoring 15 team points, and now sports an 11-8 record.
Others scoring team points and their records were Caleb Cisneros (7, 10-7), Dillon Hoskins (6, 1-2), Christian Mills (3, 7-9), Andy Wilhelm (7, 13-5), Jared Norton (9, 2-3), and P. J. Brown (6, 8-7).
Mogollon
The Mogollon Mustangs are another regional program having success on the wrestling mat this season.
The Mustangs won both of their dual matches at the Blue Ridge duals and earlier won seven of seven matches at the Show Low Witt Duals Tournament held in Snowflake.
Head-to-head scores from that event were:
• Mogollon 53, American Leadership-Queen Creek 18
• Mogollon 48, Benson 24
• Mogollon 60, Joseph City 12
• Mogollon 45, St. Johns 21
• Mogollon 39, Marana Mountain View 36
• Mogollon 54, Round Valley 16
• Mogollon 42, Snowflake 41
Individual results for the Mustangs were:
• Cael Porter (150) and Fisher Porter (190) as champions.
• Hadley Porter (120), Payton Reidhead (144), Malaki Porter (175) as runners-up.
• Chancy Worsley (126) in third place.
• Trextan Reidhead (157) in fourth place
• Keagan Porter (165) in fifth place.
• Kaige Reidhead (132) in sixth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.