Though the Show Low wrestling squad was very shorthanded in the duals tournament in Payson on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the individual wrestlers handled themselves on the mats very well.

Three of the wrestlers had perfect 4-0 records for the day.

At 120 pounds, Caleb Cisneros earned 24 team points winning three bouts by falls and one by forfeit.

At 144 pounds, Andy Wilhelm won two matches by fall, one by decision, and one by forfeit for 21 team points.

Zemira Wilhelm won one match by fall, one by technical fall and two by forfeit for 23 team points.

Reggie Howe won three matches at 126 pounds and earned 18 team points with two wins by fall and one by forfeit.

Others wrestling and their team points were Brady Cluff with 12 points on a fall and a forfeit; Dillon Hoskins with six on a forfeit win and Arius Carlyon with six on a forfeit win.

Show Low defeated Apache Junction 42-24 while losing to San Tan Foothills 48-24, Poston Butte 64-15 and Queen City 48-26.

Show Low forfeited six bouts in each match giving up 36 points before wrestling even started.

Nonetheless, the individuals who wrestled showed well as they ready themselves for Sectionals on Saturday, Feb 12 in San Tan Valley at Poston Butte.

