SNOWFLAKE — The Lobos came out on top in both their varsity basketball games on Saturday.
The Lady Lobos came out dominant from the tipoff. They played tight on-ball defense and rarely allowed the opposition to get inside the 3-point line. In the first half Snowflake had six steals and five offensive rebounds that led to points.
Not only was the Lobo defense superior, but its rebounding also outperformed Monument Valley. Couple those qualities with the ability to get to the basket and score and you have a blowout.
Kamri Ballard filled up the stat sheet. She had seven points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Livi Schneider and Natalee Carlisle had six rebounds each and they were instrumental in winning the rebounding battle.
Austin Stratton and Kloah Ulberg were the top scoring Lobos, each scoring more than 10 points each. The final score ended at 52-24.
In the boys game, neither team managed to create significant distance in the score. There is a similar theme in the two games, Snowflake again outrebounded and stole the ball.
Bradden Lewis was the star of the game. He set the tone on the defensive end, refusing to ever back down. The defensive juggernaut fought for every rebound and attacked the offensive players with a tenacity that inspired his teammates around him. Alex Pond and Kaiden Brewer stepped up as well.
With the full team applying pressure, the steals came easy and led to fast breaks with easy points. When Monument Valley did get past a defender, Snowflake’s help defense and subsequent rotations looked crisp. This smothering defense only comes about when the boys have been coached well.
On the offensive end, Brewer scored 10 points, Noah Baum had 12, Cooper Dewitt had 14 and the leading scorer was Lewis with 15.
Monument Valley stepped into a different gear when the game got into the fourth quarter, particularly Albrandon Byjoe. Byjoe shot out for 10 early points, Roberto Flores poured in six more points.
With two minutes left and down six points, Monument Valley started pressing. It got a couple steals and closed the gap, but after a timeout the boys calmed down. They broke the press and scored a pair of times putting the game out of reach.
