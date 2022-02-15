SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake girls varsity team entered Friday’s contest undefeated in its region.
After a dominant performance against Holbrook, the Lobos clinched the region champion spot and look forward to taking on the state tournament.
Snowflake built an early 22-7 lead. The Roadrunners began to press and found success in slowing down the Lobos. This did not last long as the Snowflake team slowed down and found ways to break the press.
The post players for Snowflake had powerful showings. Both Livi Schneider and Kloah Ulberg were on the receiving end of many assists from their guards who broke the press. Together they combined for over 30 points.
These two ladies also put on a clinic for rebounding. They dealt with more sizable opponents this game, but this only displayed their great box outs and ability to crash the offensive boards.
The guards for Snowflake impressed with their scrappy defense. They pressured their opponents and forced jump ball calls or dove to the floor to steal a loose ball.
This tenacity visibly wore down the opposing guards and ended the game with a score of 63-37.
Snowflake boys
The boys game told a completely different story.
The Lobos came out sloppy on offense. Luckily, captain Noah Baum put the team on his shoulders and made good plays to keep his team in the game.
The referees called nearly as many offensive fouls as defensive fouls in this game. Although the fouls were called evenly on both sides, it felt extremely abnormal to see offensive fouls called every which way.
Due to this, starters Baum and Cooper Dewitt were in foul trouble early.
Holbrook and Snowflake scored back and forth the entire game. Each team took turns going on a run — first Snowflake would pull ahead, then Holbrook would fight back.
Holbrook, for example, went on a 14-4 run to end the first half and take the lead 29-25.
In an explosive second half, Baum scored 15 points and Alex Pond added a seven. However, they allowed Holbrook to shoot threes freely.
The boys were slow to close out on the shooters and Holbrook made them pay for it.
Holbrook made eight 3-point shots in the second half and most of them were catch-and-shoot uncontested shots.
Kaiden Brewer played great defense down the stretch getting a pair of steals that put Snowflake ahead by five points.
Then, Snowflake went quiet offensively. Holbrook got within two points and began to foul the Lobos, who were trying to stall out the game.
Both Brewer and Lewis had an opportunity to make a free throw to put their team up three, but they both missed. With only one second left on the clock Holbrook got the ball to Brandon Tapaha who made the basket. Holbrook won the game off that last-second shot 58-57.
