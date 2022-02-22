SNOWFLAKE — Fourth-seeded Snowflake challenged No. 13 Monument Valley in the girls basketball state playoffs.
In a game that saw limited scoring, it was defense that won out. And the Mustangs had better defense and won 38-33 Friday in the second round.
The first quarter belonged to Snowflake as its kept the game fast-paced and used post players. Under this style of play, the Lobos built a first-quarter lead of 10-6.
In the second quarter, Monument Valley shored up the holes in its press. The press then started being very effective at slowing the game down to play at the Mustangs’ pace.
Monument Valley also began cherry picking, or sending a girl running down the court before her team had secured the defensive rebound. With a head start, the girl can usually outpace her competition and make an easy layup.
The Mustangs capitalized on eight points from cherry picking and closed the gap to 24-23.
It was obvious that coach Joe Clare emphasized defense in the locker room at halftime because the Lobos came out fierce and locked down the Mustangs. Despite the invigorated defense, their offense couldn’t seem to put the ball in the hoop. In the entire third quarter Snowflake scored only four points and Monument Valley just five.
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 28.
The final quarter saw Snowflake jump to a small lead, but Monument Valley hit a couple 3-point shots and fought ahead. It came down to the wire and Snowflake trailed by three points and was forced to foul.
Just like in the Snowflake boys’ game a couple days prior, an intentional foul was called. This time it wasn’t in Snowflake’s favor.
The Monument Valley player made both free throws and got the ball back. The last minute of the game was just a victory lap for the Mustangs as they passed the ball around until the clock hit zero.
Monument Valley improved dramatically from the previous game in which it lost to Snowflake by 28 points. The Mustangs deserved credit for their improved press. Monument Valley capitalized on its ability to anticipate passes and jump in the passing lanes. Snowflake ball handlers never got a break from the constant pressure.
Not only that, Monument Valley slowed Snowflake’s impressive post players. A 3-2 zone defense pinched the post players. This basically prevented post entry passes because one girl was behind the post and a second girl hovered between the ball handler and the post player.
When Snowflake did manage to get a pass inside, the girl was swarmed by three Mustangs. It was easy to see how fouls could be missed and turnovers resulted from that kind of pressure.
Snowflake boys win in Round 1, lose in Round 2
The 10th-seeded Lobos set out on the first leg of playoff journey against No. 23 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
The game came down to the wire, but the Lobos won 62-54.
In the first quarter it seemed as if the Lobos would make short work of the Lions. After an initial learning curve, the Lobos figured out their opponent’s press and cleaned up their sloppy play. In the first quarter, Snowflake’s Noah Baum got six of his 19 points and Cooper Dewitt scored eight of his 14 points. Snowflake was off to a 20-6 lead.
The second quarter started off wrong for Snowflake. It consistently turned the ball over and missed shots. The Lobos capitalized on just four points in the entire 7 minutes 58 seconds of the second quarter. Only a last-second buzzer beater allowed the Lobos to remain on top 27-26 going into the second half.
In the second half, Snowflake began scoring again. Baum, who recently won the 3A East Region Player of the Year award, led the Lobos with his aggressive play and his teammates followed suit. Better defense limited the Lions to nine points in the quarter. The Lobos walked into the last quarter confidently ahead 45-35.
Things started going wrong for the Lobos in the fourth. The previously poor shooting for the Lions changed. They hit four 3-point shots in a matter of a couple minutes. Suddenly the entire season for both teams was on the line and within reach.
With only a minute left, Snowflake clung to a one-point advantage. Stiff defense from senior Alex Pond forced a turnover. Rather than attempt a layup, he held onto the ball trying to waste time off the clock. With only about 30 seconds to spare, Pusch Ridge was forced to foul. That’s when everything transformed, and the Lobos survived the first round.
On Saturday, the Lobos traveled to No. 7 ALA-Gilbert North for a second-round game and were defeated 76-65.
