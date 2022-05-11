The St. John Girls track and field team holds a 10 point lead over rival Round Valley in Division 4 after the first day of the Arizona State Championships. Likewise, the Snowflake boys sit in first place in Division 3.
Individually, Show Low’s Quinton Maxwell continued his dominance in the shot put in Division 3 with a season best 63 foot toss. In Division 4 Girls competition, Jaycee Willis from St. John won the javelin event with a fling of 115’6”, Round Valley’s Emma Young took first place with a division best of 110’7” throw in the discus event, and Ellie Otto of St. John leaped 17’4.5” in the long jump for first place.
Team scores after the first day of the state championships are as follows:
Division 3 Girls: 3. Snowflake – 26; 16. Show Low – 4; 18. Blue Ridge -2.
Division 4 Girls: 1. St. Johns – 46; 2. Round Valley – 36; 15. Mogollon – 4
Division 3 Boys: 1. Snowflake – 22; 9. Show Low – 10; 24. Blue Ridge – 2.
Division 4 Boys: 4. Mogollon – 19; 8. Round Valley – 11.
Individuals placing during the first day:
Division 3 Girls
800 Meter Run: 10. Alyssa Hall – Snowflake – 2:26.84
Javelin 2. Kimberlee Eich – Snowflake – 128;3”
7. Ashlyn Smith – Blue Ridge – 110’11”
8. Shea Paredes – Show Low – 110’3”
High Jump 5. Lily Lundberg – Snowflake – 5’2”
6. Nicole Hipps – Snowflake – 5’0”
6. Hailey Westover – Snowflake – 5’0”
Discus 3. Katelyn Cardon – Snowflake – 112’7”
4. Katelyn Hipps – Snowflake – 112’3”
6. Sadie Hall – Show Low – 106’5”
Division 4 Girls
1600 Meter Run 2. Jessica Madrid – RV – 5:18.83
5. Aubrie Wilson – SJ – 5:19.9
800 Meter Run 3. Brooke Smith – SJ – 2:23.06
Javelin 1. Jaycee Willis – SJ – 115’6”
8. Lizzie Farmer – SJ – 93’1”
Triple Jump 3. Ellie Otto – SJ – 33’1.25”
5. Martina Casas – Mogollon – 32’1.25” 6. Kinley Crosby – SJ – 32’.75”
8. Riann Cluff – RV – 31’10.75:
Pole Vault 2. Riann Cluff – RV – 9’6”
3. Jessica Soderberg – RV – 8’6”
Discus 1. Emma Young – RV – 110’7”
3. Tynesia Little – SJ – 99’6”
4. Kandalyn Burk – RV – 98’10”
Long Jump 1. Ellie Otto – SJ – 17’4.5”
Division 3 Boys
4X800 Meter Relay 2. Snowflake – 7:59.36
(Kaden Brewer, Andrew Kupfer, Trey Flake, Caleb Anson)
Javelin 5. Tate Henley – Snowflake – 161’6”
3200 Meter Run 4. Caleb Anson – Snowflake – 9:42.03
Pole Vault 4. Mason Mortenson – Snowflake – 13’6”
7. Jaxon Penrod – Blue Ridge – 13’0”
Shot Put 1. Quinton Maxwell – Show Low – 63’0”
Division 4 Boys
4X800 Meter Relay 3. Round Valley – 8:23.33
(Ramon Enriquez, Kevin Flores, Dailin Wallen, Jonathon Madrid)
High Jump 2. Blayk Kelton – Mogollon – 6’0”
8. Aaron Merrill – RV – 5’10”
Triple Jump 3. Blayk Kelton – M – 42’7”
4. Bryson Kelton – M – 41’11.25”
8. Luke Crandall – M – 49’10.5”
Shot Put 5. Keanu Clark – RV – 42’11”
