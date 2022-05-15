The St. Johns girls track team held off rival Round Valley to win the Division 4 Arizona State Track Championship with 89 points. The Snowflake boys team used its depth to win the Division 3 title scoring in 11 different events.
Individually, Snowflake’s Lydia Szabo scored 24.5 points to lead all White Mountain area girl tracksters. Szabo won the 200 and 400 meter dashes, was on the first place 4X400 meter relay and finished 7th in the 100 meter dash. Caleb Anson scored 25 points to lead the Lobos championship run. Anson won the 800 meter run, finished 2nd in the 1600 meter run, was 4th in the 3200 meter run and ran on the second place 4X800 meter relay.
Show Low’s Quinton Maxwell won both the shot put and discus in impressive fashion and scored 20 team points for the Cougars. Maxwell’s 63 foot throw in the shot put was the only throw in all classes to surpass the 60 foot mark.
Other individuals scoring in double figures in team points were: Mogollon’s Blayk Kelton (20); Ellie Otto (19.25), Aubrie Wilson (19), and Jaycee Willis (12.5) of St. Johns; Emma Young (18.5), Jessica Madrid (16), and Sydnee Finch (10) of Round Valley; and Snowflake’s Camden Brimhall (12) and Kaden Brewer (10).
Team scores for the 2022 Arizona Track and Field Championships
Division 3 Boys: 1. Snowflake - 75.5; Show Low – 24; Blue Ridge – 2
Division 4 Girls: 1. St. Johns – 89; Round Valley – 75; Mogollon – 12
Division 3 Girls: 3. Snowflake – 68; Show Low – 8; Blue Ridge – 2
Division 4 Boys: Mogollon – 30; Round Valley – 17
Individual State Championship Placings
Division 3 Girls:
100 Meter Dash 7. Lydia Szabo – Snowflake – 12.73
200 Meter Dash 1. Lydia Szabo – S – 25.14
400 Meter Dash 1. Lydia Szabo – S – 56.68
Shot Put 5. Shea Paredes – SL – 35’11
Long Jump 4. Riley Toone – S – 17’1.5”
4X400 Meter Relay 1. Snowflake – 3:58.69
(Nicole Hipps, Alyssa Hall, Riley Toone, Lydia Szabo)
4X800 Meter Relay 6. Snowflake – 10:31.9
(Haddli Nichols, Anna Lancaster, Addison Craner, Alyssa Hall)
Division 3 Boys:
110 Meter Hurdles 5. Camden Brimhall – S – 15.21
300 Meter Hurdles 3. Camden Brimhall – S – 38.96
4. Tyler Barberich – S – 39.49
800 Meter Run 1. Caleb Anson – S – 1:57.06
6. Andrew Kupfer – S – 1:58.82
1600 Meter Run 2. Caleb Anson S – 4:17.48
Discus 1. Quinton Maxwell – SL – 170’11”
Triple Jump 6. Colten Davis – S – 42’5”
8. Tyler Barberich – S – 42’1.5”
High Jump 3. Kaden Brewer – S – 6’1”
Cohen Stoddard – S – 6’1”
4X400 Meter Relay 2. Snowflake – 3:24.72
(Camden Brimhall, Kaden Brewer, Sam Lopez, Tyler Barberich)
Division 4 Girls
300 Meter Hurdles 3. Amethyst Valdez – M – 50.10
6. Aubrie Wilson – SJ – 50.37
400 Meter Dash 6. Kayme Smith – SJ – 1:02.55
7. Mackenzie Merrill – RV – 1:02.87
3200 Meter Run 2. Jessica Madrid – RV – 11:06.58
Shot Put 1. Sydnee Finch – RV – 40’2.5”
2. Emma Young – RV – 34’4”
4. Lizzie Farmer – SJ – 33’5”
8. Kandalyn Burk – RV – 31’10.5”
High Jump 1. Aubrie Wilson – SJ – 5’4”
2. Mackenzie Merrill – RV – 5’2”
8. Raquel Wilson – SJ – 4’8”
4X100 Meter Relay 6. St. Johns – 52.31
(Kinley Crosby, Kayme Smith, Brooke Smith, Ellie Otto)
7. Round Valley – 53.15
(Riann Cluff, Jessica Soderberg, Emma Young, Mackenzie Merrill)
4X400 Meter Relay 1. St. Johns – 4”07.24
(Ellie Otto, Kayme Smith, Jaycee Willis, Mackenzie Merrill)
4X800 Meter Relay 2. St. Johns – 10:08.26
(Raquel Wilson, Evelyn Andrus, Hannah Farmer, Aubrie Wilson)
Division 4 Boys
110 Meter Hurdles 7. Blayk Kelton – M – 16.38
1600 Meter Run 6. Dallon Walker – RV – 4:32.84
Discus 4. Tyler Owens M – 130’3”
Long Jump 5. Blayk Kelton – M – 21’2.25”
Pole Vault 6. Riley Harlan – RV – 12’0”
