Snowflake High School ended its dominant run through the 2020-21 sports season by winning Division 3 boys and girls championships in track and field Saturday in the Valley.
In individual results, six athletes from White Mountains-area schools won a combined eight first-place medals in their events, which included a relay race.
Mogollon’s Jayk Kelton in the boys and Isabella Horn for the girls each won two titles. Kelton won the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet 4¼ inches and doubled his medal haul by winning the long jump at 22-2.
For Horn, she took the triple jump at 35-2½ and the high jump at 5-4, which was 1 inch better than Aubrie Wilson of St. Johns recorded.
St. Johns had two winners, Nick Patterson in the shot put (50-7½) and Preston Wilson in the high jump (6-8).
Reagan Olson earned the Lobos’ only individual championship by leaping 37 feet 5½ inches in the girls triple jump. Snowflake’s girls 4-x-800 relay team claimed the area’s other event championship with a time of 9 minutes 48.98 seconds.
The Lobos boys team accumulated 77 points, 15 more than second-place American Leadership Academy of Queen Creek.
The Lobos girls squad outdistanced runner-up Tucson Sabino 125 to 102.
Snowflake’s other 3A statewide team finishes in 2020-21 included a football state championship; second and third places in boys and girls cross country, respectively; semifinal appearances in volleyball and boys soccer; finals runners-up in boys and girls basketball; sixth place in wrestling; a quarterfinals appearance in softball; and an opening-round game in baseball.
“It’s been a pretty amazing year,” Snowflake Athletic Director Kevin Stranderfer said.
In team scores for Division 4, the St. Johns girls were second place with 83 points to Phoenix Valley Christian’s 86.
Other Division 3 girls results within the top 10:
• Trysten Hancock, Snowflake, triple jump, 34-6¾, fourth
• Macee LeSuer, Snowflake, javelin, 126-11, second
• Kimberlee Eich, Snowflake, javelin, 123-9, third
• Jaidee Willis, Snowflake, javelin, 111-1, sixth
• Adelin Flake, Snowflake, high jump, 5-2, third (tie)
• Lily Lundberg, Snowflake, high jump, 5-2, third (tie)
• Kaelyn Hipps, Snowflake, discus, 103-9, sixth
• Shea Parades, Show Low, discus, 103-4, seventh
• Haddi Nichols, Snowflake, 3,200, 12:14.18, ninth
Other Division 4 girls results within the top 10:
• Aubrie Wilson, St. Johns, high jump, 5-3, second
• Amethyst Valdez, Mogollon, high jump, 5 feet, sixth
• Ellie Otto, St. Johns, triple jump, 34-1½, second
• Kinley Crosby, St. Johns, triple jump, 33-11, third
• Tynesia Little, St. Johns, discus, 99-8, third
• Emma Young, Round Valley, discus, 96-9, sixth
• Bella Salazar, Round Valley, javelin, 101-10, fourth
• Jaycee Willis, St. Johns, javelin, 84-3, ninth
• Kenadee Bell, Round Valley, shot put, 30-4, sixth
• Emma Young, Round Valley, shot put, 29-10, eighth
• Tynesia Little, St. Johns, shot put, 29-2½, ninth
• Hannah Western, Mogollon, shot put, 29-1, 10th
• Aubrie Wilson, St. Johns, pole vault, 8-6, second
• Brooke Smith, St. Johns, pole vault, 8 feet, eighth
• Jessica Soderberg, Round Valley, pole vault, 8 feet, 10th
• Ellie Otto, St. Johns, long jump, 16-5¾, fourth
• Liberty Raban, St. Johns, long jump, 16-1, sixth
• Kinley Crosby, St. Johns, 15-6, ninth
• Jessica Madrid, Round Valley, 3,200 meters, 11:23.66, second
• Aubrie Wilson, St. Johns, 1,600, 5:23.70, second
• Jessica Madrid, Round Valley, 1,600, 5:28.17, fourth
• St. Johns 4-x-100 relay, 51.89, third
• Round Valley 4-x-100 relay, 53.50, seventh
• Kayme Smith, St. Johns, 400, 1:02.94, seventh
• Amethyst Valdez, Mogollon, 300 hurdles, 47.78, fourth
• Brooke Smith, St. Johns, 800, 2:25.37, second
• St. Johns 4-x-400 relay, 4:10.79, second
Other Division 3 boys results within the top 10:
• Mason Hunt, Snowflake, long jump, 20-8¾, ninth
• Tyler White, Snowflake, javelin, 163-8, second
• Nathan Jones, Show Low, shot put, 47-8, fourth
• Brady Ruiz, Snowflake, shot put, 47-1¼, fifth
• Tyler Clare, Snowflake, discus, 139-7, seventh
• Jaxon Penrod, Blue Ridge, pole vault, 12-6, fifth
• Ty Applegate, Show Low, pole vault, 12 feet, 10th
• Caleb Anson, Snowflake, 1,600, 4:23.30, fifth
• Caleb Anson, Snowflake, 800, 2:00.40, fourth
Other Division 4 boys results within the top 10:
• Makai Funaki, Round Valley, shot put, 43-1¼, fifth
• Brady Overson, St. Johns, shot put, 40-3, 10th
• Eli Richins, St. Johns, pole vault, 12-6, fourth
• Billy Fitzsimmons, Mogollon, pole vault, 12 feet
• Jacob Scarbrough, St. Johns, pole vault, 11-6, eighth
• Kade Hogle, Round Valley, pole vault, 11-6, ninth
• Blayk Kelton, Mogollon, pole vault, 11 feet, 10th
• Makai Funaki, Round Valley, discus, 138-2, second
• Tyler Owens, Mogollon, discus, 132-2, fourth
• Brady Overson, St. Johns, discus, 122-4, seventh
• Blayk Kelton, Mogollon, high jump, 6-2, fifth
• Preston Wilson, St. Johns, triple jump, 43-5½, fourth
• Jordan Winters, St. Johns, 40-5½, 10th
• Josh Andersen, Mogollon, javelin, 134-10, sixth
• Slade Nevin, St. Johns, javelin, 133-5, seventh
• Mogollon 4-x-100 relay, 46.82, seventh
• Dallon Walker, Round Valley, 3,200, 9:51.75, fifth
• Round Valley 4-x-800 relay, 8:48.14, seventh
• Dallon Walker, Round Valley, 1,600, 4:34.04, fifth
