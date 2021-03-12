Snowflake closed one of the best wrestling regular seasons in school history with a 63-18 victory over visiting Payson on Friday, March 5.
The Lobos won 11 of the 14 weight classes to finish 11-1 entering Saturday’s Division 3 Section 2 Tournament at Payson. Blue Ridge and Show Low will also compete in that tournament. The top four wrestlers at each weight there qualify for the Thursday, March 18 AIA Div. 3 State Championships at Poston Butte High. The tournament is normally two days but has been reduced to one this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division 4 state tournament featuring St. Johns, Mogollon and Round Valley, is set for Tuesday, March 16-Wednesday, March 17 at Poston Butte.
Snowflake went 8-3 in actual matches against the Longhorns, winning by forfeit at three weights — 113, 120 and 126.
Five Lobos — Ky Owens (8-3, 132), Kyler Craner (6-6, 138), Rory Owens (11-1, 145), Bryce White (10-2, 195) and Carter Solomon (5-2, 285) — got pins. Rev Brimhall (9-3) also picked up six team points for a win by injury default at 170.
Brenley Wood (5-2) won by a 16-0 technical fall at 152 and Bradden Lewis (8-4) posted a 9-1 major decision at 160.
Payson Cardon (8-1) suffered his first loss of the season against Payson junior Travis Christianson, who pinned him in 1:26 to improve to 14-0 in a dominating campaign at 182. Payson’s Soto Sellis also improved to 14-0 with his pin in the same time — 1:26.
The Longhorns started strong as Hunter Bramlet got a pin at 106, but the Lobos won the next nine weights before Christianson took the mat at 182.
Troy Kinlicheenie moved to 9-2 by forfeit at 120, Garrett Flake to 7-4 at 113 and Terrell Kinlicheenie to 5-0 with another void by Payson at 126.
Snowflake’s only dual loss came by a 39-26 score on Feb. 12 against unbeaten Gilbert American Leadership Academy (15-0).
Cougar contenders
Show Low (8-6) is led by seniors Cole Housley (10-0, 120) and Hunter Kasey (12-2, 152); junior Andy Wilhelm (11-3, 138); sophomores Caleb Cisneros (8-1, 120), Christian Mills (9-2, 132) and Logan Hanchett (7-3, 132); and freshmen Zemira Wilhelm (13-1, 106) and Gabe Daly (6-1, 113). Housley finished second in the state at 106 as a junior.
Yellow Jacket foursome
Blue Ridge features just four wrestlers — Porter Rau (128/132), Braden Brimhall (145), Logan Brimhall (152) and Ronan Palmer (285). But first-year coach Clayton Squire says they all have a passion for the sport and he’s excited to see them get a chance to reach the state tournament (see related story).
Note: Records from trackwrestling.com.
Snowflake 63, Payson 18
106-Hunter Bramlet (P) d. Daxton Harris :40; 113-Garrett Flake (SF) forfeit; 120-Troy Kinlicheenie (SF) forfeit; 126-Terrell Kinlicheenie (SF) forfeit; 132-Ky Owens (SF) d. Jacob Roberts 3:31; 138-Kyler Craner (SF) d. Toby Gressley 4:38; 145-Rory Owens (SF) d. Troy Daniels 3:35; 152-Brenley Wood (SF) d. Ayden Ormand 16-0; 160-Bradden Lewis (SF) d. Adrian Zeferino 9-1; 170-Rev Brimhall (SF) d. Nick Dimbat default; 182-Travis Christianson (P) d. Payson Cardon 1:26; 195-Bryce White (SF) d. Sal Sellis 3:52; 220-Soto Sellis (P) d. Clare Tyler 1:26; 285-Carter Solomon (SF) d. Jimmy Johnson 5:10.
Records: Snowflake 11-1, Payson 6-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.