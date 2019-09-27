The Snowflake offense rolled for 423 yards of turnover-free football in a 27-6 win against visiting Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in a 3A non-region game on Friday, Sept. 20. The Lobos led just 7-6 at the half.
Senior Brig Turley rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown and junior Terren Green had 109 yards and two TDs as the Lobos ran the ball 55 times for 282 yards.
Lobo senior QB Ethan Ramage was 8-of-17 passing for 141 yards and one TD pass to junior Nick McVicker, who led the receivers with two catches for 52 yards.
The Lions had 201 total yards, 167 on the ground.
Coy Swarts, a senior, led the Snowflake defense with 14 total tackles, including five solo. Junior Payson Cardon had 10 tackles — six solo. Welcome Chapman (seven tackles) intercepted a pass and Shandon Hatch recovered a fumble.
The Lobos improved to 4-1 overall. The team has the week off and will take on Blue Ridge (4-1, 1-0 in 3A East) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Snowflake.
