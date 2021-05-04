A real pitchers' duel emerged when No. 1 ranked Snowflake hosted No. 2 Payson on Friday.
Snowflake used its ace pitcher, senior Anna Berger, who recorded 16 strikeouts, while Payson countered with Raci Miranda, who had 20 strikeouts.
Anna Berger pitched nine of the 10 innings and left with a no-decision. Her younger sister, Maren, and one strikeout and earned the 2-1 win for the Lobos.
There were a total of 37 strikeouts in this game.
The Lobos won in the 10th inning on a bizarre play. Anna Berger singled to lead off the inning, advanced to second while Maren Berger was batting and eventually reached third base on an overthrown ball.
Snowflake's Taylee Craner, the region's leader in home runs, was walked intentionally to load the bases with two outs. LillieAnn Hollom went down swinging for the third out, but Payson's catcher failed to control the ball and it dropped to the ground. While she threw the ball to first base trying for the third out, Anna Berger raced home from third for the winning run.
Snowflake had seven hits to Payson's three. Anna Berger had a stellar day on the diamond by not only scoring the first and last runs of the game but she was 3 for 5 at the plate.
Stay tuned for more on the Lady Lobos in the state layoffs.
